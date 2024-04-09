621st MSOS, 5-7th CAV supports SA 24-2

NORTH AUXILIARY FIELD, South Carolina — Airmen with the 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group trained with soldiers assigned to the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division and Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing during Exercise Swamp Avenger in early April.



The joint readiness exercise aimed at tackling futuristic threat scenarios, drawing parallels with actual events to enhance interoperability. The exercise took place at Hunter Army Airfield and Wright Army Airfield, Georgia, as well as North Field, South Carolina, which is an auxiliary training field attached to Joint Base Charleston, S.C.



During the exercise, U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Liaison Officers, AMLOs, and Expeditionary Air Group Liaison Element, EAGLE, airmen assigned to the 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron within 621st AMAG worked together to form an AMLO-EAGLE Response Cell. Based upon lessons learned from recent contingency operations, the AERC enables small-footprint joint user integration through embedded command-and-control liaison nodes, joint synchronization of airlift requirements, airfield and drop zone operations, as well as cargo preparation and loading.



“Interoperability is one of the key fundamentals for the AMAG’s continued success abroad,” Maj. Thomas Morgan, 621st MSOS AMLO and exercise mission planning cell chief said. The exercise “allowed members of the MSOS to better understand the ground maneuver priorities of our Army counterparts while helping to achieve success on the battlefield. An Army movement is extremely complex, and the better we are at optimizing the air and ground schemes of the maneuver, the longer we can both stay focused on the fight.”



Meanwhile, the U.S. Army supplied Bradley fighting vehicles and joint light tactical vehicles from Fort Stewart, Georgia, that were loaded onto C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft attached to the 437th Airlift Wing.



Swamp Avenger is one of two AMLO/EAGLE “avenger” readiness exercises, the other one is Mountain Avenger.



“Our bi-annual avenger series exercises allow us to implement and stress our teams, tactics, and equipment in a realistic threat environment,” Maj. Michael Deck, 621st MSOS AMLO and exercise co-lead planner said. “Teaming together to accomplish a complex mission provides our squadron critical experience, feedback and lessons learned to keep pace in the joint operational environment. We must hold ourselves to the highest of standards and continue to challenge ourselves as the joint user depends on our capabilities and expertise.”



Deck added that the AMLO and EAGLE teams are the nation’s joint air mobility enablers.

“Swamp Avenger was an incredible opportunity to exercise AMLO capabilities, EAGLE proficiencies and air advisor methodologies all in a simulated-austere environment,” Morgan said. “Over two weeks, the AMAG was able to validate multiple objectives that once again proved our value to the Air Force and any given host nation during contingency response operations.”

AMLOs and EAGLEs are postured to rapidly deploy to locations all over the world to assist U.S. Air Force deployed joint partners and other major command forces via strategic airlift. EAGLEs are also trained leaders in their respective air force specialty codes and are expected to bring critical knowledge and experience from their previous assignments to quickly embed with any joint partner unit.

While this is just one exercise of many that the 621st Contingency Response Wing participates in, this further prepares the 621st CRW to be a community of ready warriors to meet today’s and tomorrow’s challenges.

