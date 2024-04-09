The 92nd Medical Group’s Operational Support Team completes embedment with the 92nd Maintenance Squadron

Photo By Senior Airman Haiden Morris | A dumbbell rack is shown during a tour of the base gym at Fairchild Air Force Base,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Haiden Morris | A dumbbell rack is shown during a tour of the base gym at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 5, 2024. The 92nd Medical Group OST embedded with the 92nd Maintenance Squadron in July 2023 as one of the Air Force’s Integrated Operational Support programs that provide physical and mental injury prevention and intervention education. Following the embedment, the team will analyze the effectiveness of its prevention measures and determine how to improve for the next iteration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris) see less | View Image Page

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. --



The 92nd Medical Group’s Operational Support Team completed their first embedment with the 92nd Maintenance Squadron as one of the Integrated Operational Support programs the Air Force is implementing to provide physical and mental health prevention education.



The embedment concluded March 2024 and the 711th OST data team will compile data and results to determine how effective the prevention measures were to improve the next iteration.



The 711th OST data analysis team compiles data, analyzes it for accuracy, and uploads it to the Air Force computer system called “Knowledge Exchange.” The system identifies units with higher chances for work-related musculoskeletal injuries and mental health risks, and then provides that information to the OST. The OST will use the findings as a guiding factor to help determine which unit to embed with for approximately six months.



“[OST] helps them with some of the high-risk factors that are going on which can be both musculoskeletal injury prevention and also mental health injury prevention, and education,” said Capt. Natalie Garrett, a physical therapist with the OST assigned to the 92nd MG. “[The goal] of OST is to help with readiness and help prevent people from feeling like they are broken.”

The embedment offered 57 different lessons which were tailored to the members of the 92nd MXS and risks that may arise from their unique mission set.



Garrett explained that Airmen in the embedded unit with musculoskeletal issues have direct access to a physical therapist. The physical therapist proactively reaches out to ensure strong provider-patient communication and that they are working towards their health goals.

She noted a lesson learned from the first embedment at Fairchild AFB is understanding the importance of which programs within OST that they offer first.



“We really want to offer the mandatory programs and lessons at the beginning of the embedment … because we get to know the members so much quicker,” said Garrett. “That’s a fantastic opportunity for them to come in and learn about the subject at hand, but also learn who we are as OST.”



The relationship between the command team of the unit that is receiving the embedment, and the OST is important, Garrett noted.



“The OST embedment within 92 MXS was successful because of the collaboration, encouragement and relationship built between the OST and command team,” said Lt. Col. Abigal Curtis, 92nd Maintenance Squadron commander. “The OST learned and championed our mission and genuinely listened to our concerns and goals.



“Their dedication and willingness to go above and beyond for our team culminated in increased knowledge, massively improved the ‘Fit for All’ program, and [allowed] access to a plethora of resources, making us more well-rounded, lethal, and ready,” Curtis added. “They truly care about treating Airmen as our most valuable weapon system and will provide individualized care with each member while growing a health-conscious culture.”