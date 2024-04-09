Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, partners share update on Lahaina recovery efforts.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives regularly attend public meetings at the

    LAHAINA , HI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Story by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    LAHAINA — Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided an update on the Lahaina wildfire recovery efforts during a public meeting at the Lahaina Civic Center April 10.

    "As of this evening, we have cleared 574 properties—that's 18 more today than yesterday," said Swenson. “That means we have cleared almost fifty percent of the properties that have the right of entry.”

    “We are doing great and making progress. In terms of properties that have been completed and rights of entry returned to Maui County, we are at 212, said Swenson."

    Swenson addressed concerns about high winds and their effects on the community and debris removal operations, saying USACE shut down operations for two and a half days the week prior due to high winds.

    "We make informed decisions based on crew locations and wind speeds. Decisions are made based on the safety of the community and the safety of the crews."

    Following presentations, Swenson fielded questions and listened to comments from concerned members of the community about debris and tree removal, overall environmental concerns, and USACE's role in the temporary housing mission assignment from FEMA.

    He ended his remarks with a pitch to the community to continue engaging with USACE about the debris removal program.

    "So as a public service announcement, if you have a friend, colleague, or neighbor who is uncertain whether they should join the debris removal program, you should send them our way, have them talk to someone, or call our hotline number. Talk to one of our representatives, who will answer their questions."

    For more information on the federal debris removal program, call 877-214-9117 or 808-289-1805. Call center lines are open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

