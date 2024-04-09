Governor’s Military Council Visits Fort Irwin

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | Members of the Calif. Governor’s Military Council visited the National Training...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | Members of the Calif. Governor’s Military Council visited the National Training Center (NTC) and Fort Irwin on March 27, 2024, to build on existing relationships, learn about our installation, and make recommendations on how the Dept. of Defense and the state of Calif. can work together to help improve the quality of life for Service Members, families and employees here, and the greater community. Shown here, Commanding General NTC and Fort Irwin Maj. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor starts the day with a brief at the Garrison Command headquarters. see less | View Image Page

FORT IRWIN, Calif.– Members of the Calif. Governor’s Military Council visited the National Training Center (NTC) and Fort Irwin on March 27, 2024, to build on existing relationships, learn about our installation, and make recommendations on how the Dept. of Defense and the state of Calif. can work together to help improve the quality of life for Service Members, families and employees here, and the greater community.

Commanding General NTC and Fort Irwin Maj. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor started the day with a brief at the Garrison Command headquarters.

Taylor talked about the tough, realistic training the premier National Training Center provides— and the unique and remote desert environment that Troops and civilians encounter here, all of which offer special challenges to the installation which leaders here continue to solve with innovative technologies and programs.

Calif. Governor’s Military Council Vice Chairman Lt. Gen. Ed Hamlin, retired U.S. Marine Corp. officer, explained the group’s purpose was to visit various DOD facilities, as well as Homeland Security and Veterans’ facilities, and find out the concerns local commands might have; they then take that information back to Sacramento, Calif., where they make recommendations to the Governor and his staff on potential policy changes.

“Our goal at the end of the day is to make California as DOD-friendly as possible,” said Hamlin.

Hamlin said he was impressed with the professionalism of all the staff at Fort Irwin and was particularly pleased with the schools here, which he called a “highlight” of his visit.

The visitors toured the Fort Irwin Middle School, which is part of the Silver Valley Unified School District (SVUD), where the school superintendent and principal explained some of the programs offered for both students and prospective employees here.

“I was really impressed with the professionalism and the services they provide to the kids and the families,” Hamlin said. “I can tell they take great pride in their schools. If I was a soldier assigned out here with my wife and my kids, I would be very comfortable coming [to Fort Irwin].”

Hamlin explained the importance of taking care of Soldiers– and their families and how important it is to Soldier readiness and, ultimately, our national defense.

“There are some things that really go to the heart of combat readiness… one of them is you want to have great housing where Soldiers can live comfortably and feel safe with their families… Another is a great medical facility where they can get whatever medical attention and assistance they may need,” said Hamlin. “And, without question, one of the things Soldiers ask about is, ‘what about the schools’...”

All of these things, according to Hamlin, give Soldiers the confidence they need to perform their mission diligently at home, or while deployed.

After lunch at the Coyote Cafe Warrior Restaurant, the group toured Weed Army Community Hospital (WACH), where they met with WACH Commander Col. Michael Story, who gave them a brief tour of the hospital and talked to them about some of the unique concerns of caring for the thousands of rotational unit Soldiers who train here each year, in addition to the Soldiers and families that are permanently stationed here.

Energy conservation and sustainability were hot topics throughout the day as Fort Irwin Chief of Energy and Utilities Branch, Operation and Maintenance Division, Directorate of Public Works (DPW), Paul Schonenberg accompanied the group throughout the afternoon and talked about on the energy initiatives in progress here, such as the solar fields, water treatment plant and electric vehicle charging stations; while Garth Lacomb, WACH Chief of Facilities, talked about the numerous state-of-the art energy conservation features at the hospital (which is self-sufficient for up to a week due to its own solar fields), to include high efficiency boilers and chillers, special glazing on the building to reduce heat, natural lighting, timed controls to conserve energy during evening hours and low-flow water fixtures.

Council member Col. Fred Muehrer, retired U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers officer, said he is impressed with Fort Irwin and the steps leadership has taken to improve the quality of life here.

“The visit here was delightful,” Mueher said. “To return to a garrison like this and see how well run it is... I am very impressed.”

That is strong praise coming from Muehrer, who has over 20 years of combined service in public works and served the city manager of Monterey, Calif.

Meuhrer called the workforce at Fort Irwin it’s “greatest strength” and spoke about the importance of the resilience of our dedicated civilian workforce– many of whom travel the hour-plus long commute every day to work on post here.

“The passion and the professionalism of all of the workforce we interacted with was just incredible,” Muehrer said. “And the capabilities you have with your schools and your hospital are just amazing...”

“Any city in California would die for the capabilities you have here,” Muehrer added.

