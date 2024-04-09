Santa Margarita Yacht Club holds 49th opening ceremony at Camp Pendleton

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts | Ryan Ward, the commodore of the Santa Margarita Yacht Club, delivers remarks during...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts | Ryan Ward, the commodore of the Santa Margarita Yacht Club, delivers remarks during the SMYC 49th opening day ceremony at the World War II/Korean Landing Vehicle Tracked Museum at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 7, 2024. The SMYC aims to promote the morale and welfare of service members, veterans, and their families by providing recreational boating and social activities on base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – From docking the yachts and hoisting the burgees, the Santa Margarita Yacht Club continues its maritime history. It sets sail to a new season by hosting its 49th opening ceremony on April 7, 2024. The club's mission is to promote the morale and welfare of active-duty, reserve, and retired military personnel, including their families. Department of Defense civilian employees, and retirees are also welcome.



The SMYC was founded in 1975 by a group of retired and active-duty military personnel. It is more than just a sailing club, it is a community fostering a sense of camaraderie and a shared passion for boating and sailing. It aims to encourage and foster recreational and competitive boating and promote water safety, seamanship, piloting, and navigation throughout the Southern California Pacific Coast. As a branch of the U.S. Naval Sailing Association of Annapolis, they are part of a global network of member clubs, all united by love for the sea.



Additionally, the SMYC is a member of the Southern California Yachting Association and the San Diego Association of Yacht Clubs. These affiliations allow members access to yacht clubs throughout Southern California. While many may not be able to accommodate members with complimentary boat slips, any member is welcome to use the facilities for dining and day use.



The SMYC directors focus on maintaining the facilities and creating opportunities for personal growth and learning. A significant project currently underway is the rebuilding of docks at the Del Mar Marina at MCB Camp Pendleton. This project enhances the boating experience and provides a platform for members to learn about dock construction and maintenance. The SMYC believes constantly improving facilities fosters a culture of continuous learning and growth within the club.



"I'm really excited about the new docks," said Ryan Ward, the commodore of the SMYC. "We would like more people from Camp Pendleton and in the surrounding area to realize that we are here and join us for our summer events."



At the SMYC, they believe in the power of diversity and inclusivity. Club members include, the “DoD family," anyone with a valid uniform service ID, active duty, retired, DoD employees, their spouses, and dependents age 18 and older as specified by Uniformed Services Regulations; and the “extended DoD family” who are honorably discharged veterans, and active and retired U.S. Merchant Marine personnel.



The SMYC values every club member and believes their unique experiences and perspectives enrich the community. All members are not just eligible, but also encouraged to participate in all club activities, ensuring everyone feels valued and included.



"The more Marines and Sailors that come join us, the bigger events we can host," said Ward. "We should be hosting three or four raft-ups with other organizations in the area, from Southwestern Yacht Club to Dana Point West Yacht Club."



The SMYC hosts numerous social events, such as marina races in small sailboats and cruises throughout the year. Check out the SMYC website where you can view the calendar of events, quarterly email newsletter, racing schedules, Club Bridge & Board, reciprocal clubs, and more.