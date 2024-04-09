Capt. Stallings Arrives in Vietnam (15 APR 1966)

Courtesy Photo | Sign at the entrance of Camp Stallings, Di An Base Camp (photo by Windell Thomas)... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sign at the entrance of Camp Stallings, Di An Base Camp (photo by Windell Thomas) see less | View Image Page

by Erin E. Thompson, USAICoE Staff Historian



CAPT. STALLINGS ARRIVES IN VIETNAM

On 15 April 1966, Capt. James D. Stallings, commander of the 337th Radio Research Company (RRC), 303d Army Security Agency (ASA) Battalion, arrived in Vietnam in support of the 1st Infantry Division. His death several months later cemented his legacy as an admired leader and valued cryptologist.



James Donald Stallings was born on 31 August 1932 in Carthage, Tennessee. He studied engineering at the Tennessee Polytechnic Institute, where he joined the ROTC program. In 1954, he was stationed at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, where he began working towards becoming an electronic warfare cryptologic staff officer (MOS 9640). From the beginning of his military career, Stallings showed an aptitude for leadership. Once he began his active-duty service, he became commander of a basic training company at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and, after joining the ASA, he quickly rose to the rank of captain. On 15 April 1966, Captain Stallings arrived in Di An, Vietnam, as the 337th RRC commander.



The 337th RRC was subordinated to the 303d ASA Battalion, 509th RR Group, headquartered in Bien Hoa, Vietnam. The 337th RRC was initially stationed in Bien Hoa, but it had moved to Di An just a few months before Stallings arrived in Vietnam. Under Stalling’s command, the company was responsible for providing communications security (COMSEC), communications intelligence collection, and radio jamming for the battalion. The company also manned three manual Morse intercept stations and provided COMSEC for the 1st Infantry Division.



Captain Stallings was well liked by everyone who met him. In the summer of 1966, Sfc. James G. Scheffler was temporarily assigned to the 337th during Operation EL PASO II. “[Captain] James Stallings seemed like a good officer, and a good guy, too.” Scheffler remembered that, while visiting an orphanage supported by the company, Stallings spent time watching Laurel and Hardy and laughing with the children. Another officer, Lt. Col. Will Halker, later remembered Stallings proudly showing off pictures of his wife, Ann, and their four children.



On 25 September 1966, Captain Stallings was inspecting various forward-operating PRD-1 intercept sites. After meeting up with elements of 2d Platoon stationed at Bear Cat Base near Bien Hoa, Stallings, his driver, Sp4c. John B. Herron, and Sfc. Harold A. Morris, platoon sergeant of 2d Platoon, began traveling back to battalion headquarters. As they approached an intersection near Bien Hoa, their vehicle struck a landmine, and they were immediately hit by small arms fire. Stallings died instantly; Sergeant Morris was badly wounded in both hands but attempted to help Stallings before realizing he was dead. Specialist Herron suffered a catastrophic injury in the ensuing fight and was medevac'd to Long Binh Hospital where his leg was amputated.



Lt. Col. John J. Masters, commander of the 303d ASA Battalion at the time of Stallings’ death and a friend of the deceased captain, later wrote: "I deliberately didn’t go to view [Stallings’] body because I didn’t want his death to “shock” me and influence my future decisions. But I certainly was moved by his loss. He was a fine man and Officer and I will miss him." The 337th RRC area of Di An Base Camp was renamed Camp Stallings in honor of his sacrifice. His body was returned to the United States and buried in Arlington National Cemetery. In May 2023, Stallings was recognized on the National Security Agency’s Cryptologic Memorial Wall.





