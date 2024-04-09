Corps closes bridge at Eau Galle Recreation Area

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPRING VALLEY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Story by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, has closed the bridge at the Northwest Day Use Area at the Eau Galle Recreation Area in Spring Valley, Wisconsin, to all vehicle, pedestrian and equestrian traffic due to the deteriorated conditions of the bridge.

    Please call the Eau Galle Office at 715-778-5562 and press 0 with questions.

    Eau Galle Reservoir is a 150-acre impoundment surrounded by two-day use areas, a beach, two boat launches, one campground and several miles of hiking and equestrian trails.

    The Corps of Engineers is the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor recreation. The St. Paul District operates 49 recreation areas, ranging from public boat landings along the Mississippi River to visitor centers at our locks and dams to full-service campgrounds. We also lease 45 recreation areas to other public entities to manage.


