ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, has closed the bridge at the Northwest Day Use Area at the Eau Galle Recreation Area in Spring Valley, Wisconsin, to all vehicle, pedestrian and equestrian traffic due to the deteriorated conditions of the bridge.
Please call the Eau Galle Office at 715-778-5562 and press 0 with questions.
Eau Galle Reservoir is a 150-acre impoundment surrounded by two-day use areas, a beach, two boat launches, one campground and several miles of hiking and equestrian trails.
The Corps of Engineers is the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor recreation. The St. Paul District operates 49 recreation areas, ranging from public boat landings along the Mississippi River to visitor centers at our locks and dams to full-service campgrounds. We also lease 45 recreation areas to other public entities to manage.
-30-
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 15:12
|Story ID:
|468457
|Location:
|SPRING VALLEY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps closes bridge at Eau Galle Recreation Area, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT