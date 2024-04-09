Motorcyclists should be seen, not hurt

Photo By Chad Watkins | Tech. Sgt. Charles Goucher, 55th Maintenance Group, prepares to ride his motorcycle as...... read more read more Photo By Chad Watkins | Tech. Sgt. Charles Goucher, 55th Maintenance Group, prepares to ride his motorcycle as part of a group ride on April 12 at the 557th Weather Wing. The group ride culminated the level 3 motorcycle safety course held at Offutt Air Force Base. (U. S. Air Force photo by Chad Watkins) see less | View Image Page

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb.— Team Offutt held its second annual Mentorship Ride for active duty and civilian employees at the 557th Weather Wing building on April 12.

More than 100 motorcycle riders attended the course, over double the amount from the previous year. The course consisted of four seminars over different rider safety areas, followed by a motorcycle ride around the local area.

“Riding motorcycles isn’t just about the technical skills,” said Tech. Sgt. Paker Diehl, 55th Wing Safety. “It’s also about camaraderie, shared experiences and learning from one another.”

This training is a level 3 course which military riders need to complete every five years to stay compliant with Air Force motorcycle policies. Level 1 and 2 courses are conducted off base, and cost the riders around $250, which is reimbursable through the base for military personnel.

“By offering this course on base, we are saving the Air Force money that would normally come

from reimbursing fees toward the riders,” said Diehl. “Not only are we saving money, but we are also creating lasting connections within the Offutt riding community.”

The motorcycle ride to complete the course, left from the Kenney gate and journeyed through Plattsmouth, Louisville, and Gretna before finishing in north Omaha.

For more information on how to register for upcoming courses, contact 55th Wing Safety at: (402) 294-6357 or 55WG.SEG@us.af.mil