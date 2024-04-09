ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house to discuss the McGregor Lake habitat rehabilitation and enhancement project, April 22 at Prairie du Chien public library from 5-7 p.m. The public is welcome to drop in to learn more and meet with staff. There will be no formal presentation. The library is located at 125 S Wacouta Ave., Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.



McGregor Lake is a 200-acre backwater lake in Pool 10 of the Mississippi River near Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. The lake lies within the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. The McGregor Lake project aims to improve lake habitat for backwater fish species, increase emergent and submergent vegetation growth, increase age and species diversity of self-sustaining floodplain forest, and protect aquatic and terrestrial habitat by reducing erosion.



This project is part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program. The program ensures the coordinated development and enhancement of the Upper Mississippi River system with a primary emphasis on habitat restoration projects and resource monitoring. In the 36-year history of the program, more than 55 habitat projects benefiting approximately 100,000 acres from Minneapolis to St. Louis, have been completed.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 15:04 Story ID: 468453 Location: PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps hosts open house on McGregor Lake restoration project, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.