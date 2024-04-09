MFRC connects families, provides resources

Photo By Senior Airman Erick Requadt | A participant feeds her child during a deployed spouse dinner, April 23, 2019, at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Erick Requadt | A participant feeds her child during a deployed spouse dinner, April 23, 2019, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The dinner served as an opportunity for the families of deployed members to bond and provide relief. The mission’s success depends on resilient Airmen and families, who are prepared to make sacrifices with the support of their fellow Airmen, local communities and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Amid various exercises, temporary duty assignments and deployments, the Team Moody Military and Family Readiness Center ensures spouses are well-informed and supported throughout their loved one's absence.



With the current Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 and future exercises like Agile Flag later this summer, it's important for families to know what resources are available to them when their military member is away.



“We strengthen our families by providing support and resources,” said Master Sgt. Tony Johnson, 23rd Force Support Squadron readiness noncommissioned officer in charge. ”There are organizations on our installation that offer counseling, workshops and activities for families to connect and cope with challenges.”



Deployments and TDYs can be tough on families, so the MFRC is always ready to provide support and resources through channels like The Commander’s Key Support program, formerly the Key Spouse program.



“Connecting with other military families through the Commander’s Key Support Program is a phenomenal way to help families navigate through separation and strengthen their bond to the flying tiger mission,” Johnson said. “The mission of this program is to provide information and resources to spouses while helping them successfully navigate the military lifestyle.”



Another MFRC resource offers is the Hearts Apart dinners – these events help keep Team Moody families connected while their spouses are deployed and provide opportunities to meet their key spouses and other spouses of deployed Airmen.



“The MFRC’s Hearts Apart Program is specifically in place to support families affected by exercises, extended TDYs and deployments,” Johnson said.



Along with the dinners, the MFRC offers a plethora of resources, including deployment teddy bears, custom pillowcases and childcare so parents can have a break, to name a few.



One spouse shared her experience while her husband was away on a deployment last year.



“During my husband's deployment, it posed significant challenges,” said Haylie Oxford, 23rd Wing spouse. “Fortunately, I became familiar with the MFRC and the resources they offer. They played a pivotal role in linking me with fellow spouses going through similar struggles.”



Johnson said staying connected through consistent communication is the key to the overall success of the deployment experience – it helps one feel a sense of belonging and support and when connected to others, the member can feel understood, valued and a part of something bigger.



For more information on resources available, contact the MFRC at 229-257-3333.