Team Minot completes Exercise Prairie Vigilance

Airmen from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot AFB, North Dakota and the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana participated in Exercise Prairie Vigilance 24-3 here, April 6-12, 2024.



PV is a routine training mission that enhances the safety, security and reliability of the bomber leg of the U.S. nuclear triad. Exercises like PV enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, while validating the always-ready, global strike capability. Team Minot Airmen focus on the safe and secure handling of assets comprising the nuclear triad in order to stay proficient in a variety of key operational skills.



During PV, Airmen responsible for maintenance, security forces, aircrew, and command and control at Team Minot undergo rigorous training to ready them for potential threats against the United States and its allies.



Prairie Vigilance provides a realistic training environment for Global Strike Airmen to exercise flexible, strategic airpower. It is designed to test both bomb wings’ ability to conduct strategic bomber readiness operations by enabling the 5th and 2nd Bomb Wings to work together.

