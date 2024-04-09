International Cyber Defense in the High North

Photo By Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Ottignon, commanding general of II Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Ottignon, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) speaks to Marines with 8th Communication Battalion about the importance of their work during exercise Nordic Response 24, Bardufoss, Norway, March 4, 2024. II MEF Marines are participating in exercise Nordic Response 24 which is a Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation. This exercise will test military activities ranging from the reception of allied and partner reinforcements and command and control interoperability to combined joint operations, maritime prepositioning force logistics, integration under challenging Arctic conditions, in high-intensity warfighting including rugged terrain and extreme cold weather with NATO militaries and reacting against an adversary force during a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.) see less | View Image Page

Rovaniemi, Finland— Six dozen personnel from the United Kingdom, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the United States attended a cyber defense training event in Rovaniemi, Finland during Exercise Nordic Response 2024 from 5 to 14 March, providing training for participating armed forces in protecting information systems and networks.



The Finnish Defence Forces C5 Agency hosted the event alongside the United States Marine Corps to provide a realistic training venue. Participating nations collaborated and shared lessons learned within the cyber domain while simulating defending national defense information systems from cyber threats.



"Twenty first century security challenges demand our forces remain mobile, agile and are able to surge quickly to diverse locations to protect our information systems. Exercises like this help hone and perfect these operational capabilities collectively,” said 1st Lt. Hunter Lane, Cyberspace Operations Officer, 8th Communication Battalion.



Combating threats in information networks takes more than being just a passive observer. "You must be able to actively protect information networks. That is what we trained in practice with Allies," stated Maj. Mikko Tuomi from the Finnish Defence Forces C5 Agency.



Experts from various countries enhanced their ability to protect information systems critical for defense and shared information about their procedures. Joint training provides skills to operate in even the most demanding scenarios.



Threats in the cyber domain do not adhere to traditional geographical boundaries. The goal of cyber defense is to protect systems directly affecting the defense capability from malicious cyber actors, state threats and their representatives. Working on cyber defense has intensified now that Finland and Sweden have become a part of NATO, in bilateral and multilateral relations.



For many participants, this was the first visit to Finland and a unique opportunity to train with two of NATO’s newest members. “Other than training technical skills, getting to know each other was a special goal; fluent cooperation is ultimately down to interaction between individuals and mutual trust,” said Tuomi.



To strengthen our alliance, a Letter of Intent on advanced cyber partnership has been signed with Finland and the United States aimed at promoting a combined national defense strategy to counter cyber threats. The training conducted during this event is part of strengthening our partnerships.



"Our greatest advantage in the High North region is a network of Allies and partners committed to Arctic security. By training specifically in cyber defense together, we strengthen our collective strategic defense," stated Chief Warrant Officer Steve Scott, Defensive Cyberspace Weapons Officer, U.S. Marine Corps Force, Europe and Africa.