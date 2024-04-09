Darnall invites the community to bring awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Lisa Lerma, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator,...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Lisa Lerma, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, helps staff members learn more about ongoing and upcoming Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month events during the “Do Your Part” blood drive in support of SAAPM April 2. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center began Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month with it’s “Do Your Part” blood drive, one of a few planned events that will allow the community to help bring awareness to preventing sexual assaults and harassment.

“This year’s theme is Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.”

Following the initial observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, advocates of sexual assault survivors sought to create a similar awareness event more specific to sexual violence. What started out as an awareness week in April, grew into a month-long consciousness-raising event.

In 2001, the U.S. began to nationally observe the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Throughout the month, organizations across the country host events and programs that aim to educate the public and reach out to survivors. Teal ribbons are worn by many to raise awareness in support of the cause.

Lisa Lerma, CRDAMC, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and Sgt. 1st. Class Stephanie Hart, CRDAMC SHARP Victim Advocate put together events that will allow staff and the community to do just that.

Lerma wants the beneficiaries and community members to know that sexual assault is a term that is used to encompass the multitude of ways in which a person can be violated in a sexual nature against her/his will.

“Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month serves to bring awareness around these issues and a unique opportunity to build on existing momentum to fight this crime and ensure all Service Members are treated with dignity and respect,” said Lerma.

The duo began the month with the blood drive and a 76-hour relay run/walk is planned for the 76 Fort Cavazos community members, Soldiers, and civilian victims of sexual violence, who sought services in the CRDAMC emergency room during 2023.

The blood drive collected over 50 units.

Lt. Col. Xeon Simpson, commander, 16th BSB, 2nd Bde., 1 CD, who made time to donate blood during the drive, understands how giving blood helps service members, veterans, and their families, and says he, “loves being a part of the community.”

“The way I always think about it is, give what you can,” said Simpson. “Blood is a replenishable thing that we can give, it doesn’t cost you any money, that’s why every opportunity I try to make time to donate.”

Simpson thought that incorporating the blood drive into beginning SAAPM through the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program was a good mix, and credited his battalion SHARP representative, Sgt. 1st Class Rowena Reboredo, for keeping his unit informed.

Up next, is “Wear Denim Day”, on 24 April, and the “Taking Steps Against Sexual Assault” 76-hour walk/run relay will begin April 26 at 11 a.m. and run through 29 April until 3 p.m. It will start at the CRDAMC parking lot on the corner of Wratten and Old Railhead drive.

The team will host a Saturday night safety dance and a family friendly movie and popcorn during the run/walk from 8 – 10 p.m.

There will also be a 10 a.m. Non-Denominational Devotional Sunday morning and the run/walk will close 29 April from 2:30-3 p.m., featuring the First Cavalry Division Horse Detachment.

If you want to participate in the relay just show up or for more information contact Lerma at 254-535-0686.

Staff and beneficiaries can also donate much needed items to the “CRDAMC Cares” items collection throughout the month by contacting the CRDAMC SHARP office to coordinate pick-up or collection boxes will be at run/walk. Items collected will be given to local support resources.

TOP ITEMS NEEDED

• Feminine Hygiene Products to include tampons and adult diapers

• Personal Hygiene Products to include shampoo/body soap/shower shoes

• Cleaning /laundry supplies

• Undergarments/socks (new and still in packaging) (all sizes and genders)

• Request sections/clinics/departments collect items and

• Collected Items will be delivered to local resources the first week of May 2024