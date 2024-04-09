Groundbreaking ceremony marks milestone for EIC project in Europe

A groundbreaking ceremony for the European Infrastructure Consolidation (EIC) project’s new Joint Intelligence Analysis Complex (JIAC) building was held at RAF Molesworth, England, April 12.



The EIC project is set to revolutionize intelligence analysis operations in Europe. This initiative focuses on consolidating approximately 1,700 personnel into a modern facility, replacing outdated infrastructure and improving operational efficiency.



Suzanne White, deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said the groundbreaking comes at the perfect time.



“Leveraging alliances is an urgent necessity in our current global environment,” White said. “The JIAC will be a model of integration, enhancing our relationships with allies and partners to deter aggression in any domain, in any region, at any time.”



The construction contract is quickly progressing from design to full early implementation. Construction is scheduled to begin during 2024 and is expected to be complete in four years.



"This project exemplifies the U.S. government's strong commitment to European and African security, NATO unity, and our unique bond with the United Kingdom,” said U.S. Army Col. Steven Lacy, U.S. European Command Joint Intelligence Operations Center Europe Analytic Center commander. “Modernizing our facilities will increase the speed of our analysis, enabling us to better inform leadership in Europe of emerging threats to the security environment. Our groundbreaking is the result of almost a decade of hard work by many, many people. And it should be noted that the U.S. Air Force is making a tremendous investment in RAF Molesworth and by extension, the local community."



The Department of Defense designed the project with a two-stage procurement strategy. This empowered stakeholder agencies to provide feedback and streamline scheduling requirements. The estimated project cost is $556.5M.



The EIC project represents a significant step towards enhancing European intelligence capabilities. Modernizing infrastructure and addressing longstanding challenges promise to usher in a new era of efficiency and effectiveness in intelligence analysis.

