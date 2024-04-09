Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth, 8th Operations Support Squadron airfield management...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.11.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth, 8th Operations Support Squadron airfield management operations supervisor, was recognized as Kunsan’s Pride of the Pack for the week of April 8-12.

    Whitworth has committed to improving policies, procedures, and team morale since his transition into the airfield management shop.

    Despite his brief tenure at Kunsan, Whitworth has made significant strides by identifying and promptly addressing deficiencies in evacuation protocols and airfield management operating instructions.

    Whitworth assumed a pivotal role as the lead supervisor during a critical spall repair operation on the active runway, showcasing both his leadership and technical expertise.

    His contributions not only enhanced the safety and efficiency of operations for the 8th Fighter Wing, but also proved invaluable for transient refueling operations.

    Whitworth’s proactive approach and outstanding professionalism exemplify the caliber of personnel essential to Kunsan’s mission success.

    Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Whitworth in your recognition as this week’s Pride of the Pack and thank you for your efforts in keeping our airfield safe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 04:42
    Story ID: 468394
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    Airfield Management
    Pride of the Pack
    8th OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT