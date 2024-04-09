Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Staff Sgt. Jordan Whitworth, 8th Operations Support Squadron airfield management operations supervisor, was recognized as Kunsan’s Pride of the Pack for the week of April 8-12.



Whitworth has committed to improving policies, procedures, and team morale since his transition into the airfield management shop.



Despite his brief tenure at Kunsan, Whitworth has made significant strides by identifying and promptly addressing deficiencies in evacuation protocols and airfield management operating instructions.



Whitworth assumed a pivotal role as the lead supervisor during a critical spall repair operation on the active runway, showcasing both his leadership and technical expertise.



His contributions not only enhanced the safety and efficiency of operations for the 8th Fighter Wing, but also proved invaluable for transient refueling operations.



Whitworth’s proactive approach and outstanding professionalism exemplify the caliber of personnel essential to Kunsan’s mission success.



Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Whitworth in your recognition as this week’s Pride of the Pack and thank you for your efforts in keeping our airfield safe.

