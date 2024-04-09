Final planning for U.S.-Angola medical readiness exercise concludes in Luanda

Photo By Capt. Billy Lacroix | Angola Navy Capt. Manuel Lisboa, Commander of Sea and War (second from left), poses...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Billy Lacroix | Angola Navy Capt. Manuel Lisboa, Commander of Sea and War (second from left), poses for a photo with hospital staff, military planners from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), U.S. Embassy Angola- São Tomé and Príncipe, Angola and 934th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, during a hospital assessment for medical readiness exercise-Angola at Hospital Militar Principal in Luanda, Angola, April 9, 2024. MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise program, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), that allow military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between the partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Billy Lacroix). see less | View Image Page

LUANDA, Angola — Military and medical planners from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) concluded their final preparations for the medical readiness exercise program-Angola (MEDREX) here, from April 7 to 13.



This sets the stage for a joint training initiative aimed at enhancing medical capabilities, marking MEDREX as a cornerstone of U.S.-Angola security cooperation. At the final planning event, key stakeholders discussed logistics, refined the agenda, and finalized details for the mission to be held later this summer at the recently renovated Hospital Militar Central.



"This planning event is crucial for the success of our multinational medical readiness exercise, designed to provide U.S. military medical professionals with real-world experience in a deployed environment while building relationships with our African partners," said U.S. Army Capt. Jeffrey Sparda, SETAF-AF MEDREX lead planner. "This program not only enhances our readiness, but also strengthens the bond between our two countries."



A team of U.S. Army Reserve surgeons, nurses, physician assistants and medics from the 934th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) based in Salt Lake City, Utah, will deploy to Luanda for the event, spanning over three weeks, tentatively scheduled for July 8 to 20.



"Deploying to Luanda, to work in a new hospital signifies an unparalleled opportunity to impact lives profoundly, said U.S. Army Capt. Courtney Moline, officer in charge of the 934th FRSD., It’s about “leveraging every skill and ounce of knowledge we possess in a setting that's eager for progress. This mission is a vivid reminder of the universal language of compassion and the boundless potential of healthcare to bridge worlds."



This summer's MEDREX unfolds at the newly transformed FAA military hospital, now equipped to offer Angolan service members, their families and veterans access to some of the world's most advanced and cutting-edge healthcare solutions.



"Working side by side in the hospital setting, U.S. Army and Angolan military personnel are crafting a foundation of trust that transcends borders," said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jason Hotalen, Chief, Office of Security Cooperation, U.S. Embassy to Angola and São Tomé & Príncipe. "Through each shared challenge and triumph, we're not just exchanging skills; we're building a deep, enduring partnership. This collaboration is a vivid testament to how unity and mutual respect between our countries can lead to lasting security and prosperity for both."



The program underscores the importance of security cooperation between the U.S. and Angola, focusing on building a resilient healthcare framework capable of responding to crises efficiently. The collaboration also represents a shared commitment to security and stability in the region.



As the final preparations for MEDREX-Angola conclude, the enduring partnership between U.S. and Angolan forces is highlighted, setting the stage for a successful and impactful exercise.



