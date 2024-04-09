U.S. Marine returns to MRF-D for second time

Photo By Cpl. Earik Barton | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kaleb Waggoner, a squad leader with Weapons Company, 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Earik Barton | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kaleb Waggoner, a squad leader with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, poses for a photo at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 11, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defense Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Waggoner is a native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton) see less | View Image Page

After completing Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23.3 as a 60 mm mortar system section leader with Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Cpl. Kaleb Waggoner, a native of Ohio, is now an M252 81mm mortar system squad leader with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment. Upon his return from MRF-D 23.3, he immediately requested orders to 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, so he could redeploy with MRF-D 24.3.



For 13 years, MRF-D has provided a key opportunity for the U.S. Marine Corps and the Australian Defence Force to build upon a foundation of skills and enhance their readiness and ability to work together across a range of mission sets and against a variety of challenges.



“Having the opportunity to come back on MRF-D for a second round is truly a blessing,” Waggoner said. “Using the knowledge I gained from last time, I can improve not only my own experience, but also the training and experience for the Marines of 2nd Bn., 5th Marines.”



MRF-D represents a continuation of the storied legacy of the U.S. military and Australian Defence Forces, who trained and fought together in every significant conflict from WWI to present, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Since 2011, both countries have worked together towards mutual security objectives such as enhancing combined capabilities, promoting a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region, and strengthening their ability to respond in a timely and effective manner to address a range of regional contingencies, including humanitarian crises and natural disasters.



“It’s truly amazing to watch two military forces from different countries come together and accomplish a mission using both forces' knowledge, experience and tactics,” Waggoner said. “During this MRF-D I’m looking forward to continuing the intense training that comes with the deployment and strengthening the relationships with our Allies and partners.”



Since its inception in 2011 as a company (Reinforced), MRF-D has adapted to meet evolving security challenges, expanding its focus from traditional combat scenarios to include complex peacekeeping operations and disaster response. This evolution reflects the dynamic nature of modern warfare and the need for versatile, interoperable forces.



“I expect this MRF-D [MRF-D 24.3] and every one after to continue to grow and become more successful,” said Waggoner. “Each unit does a great job of documenting their successes and areas for improvement during their time here so that the next unit can improve their performance during their deployment.”



As a squad leader, Waggoner is tasked with ensuring his Marines are prepared for any contingency, whether it be combat operations or humanitarian missions.



“I am preparing my Marines to serve as a global contingency plan while in Australia. To be prepared to respond to any real-world crisis that may arise and require the Marine Corps to take action. We are highly trained professionals,” said Waggoner.



MRF-D continues to evolve since its beginnings to consist of various bilateral and multi-national training events and operations designed to enhance the ability of the Marines and their Allies and partners. The Marines and Sailors of MRF-D 24.3 continue that legacy to create a more competent and lethal MAGTF ready to respond to conflict or crisis, while maintaining regional stability and promoting shared security interests.



“Without a doubt, MRF-D is important to the Marine Corps and our ability to respond to acts of violence and natural disasters within the Indo-Pacific regions,” said Waggoner. “As a standing unit pre-positioned in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, MRF-D provides the Indo-Pacific region a 24/7 response force.”