NMRTC Twentynine Palms hospital corpsman snatches NMFP 2023 Senior Sailor of the Year

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Peter Munoz (third from left) and 10 of the 14 Naval Medical Forces Pacific Sailor of the Year 2023 candidates from across the NMFP region gather in front of the headquarters waiting for their turn to meet a board comprised of seven master chiefs. Munoz, representing Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center Twentynine Palms, California, captured the NMFP Senior Sailor of the Year title. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

In a testament to dedication, leadership, and service, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Peter Munoz, was named as the Senior Sailor of the Year for Naval Medical Forces Pacific, April 4, 2024.



Competing against 13 other Sailors representing their respective commands throughout the NMFP region, the 31-year-old Munoz, emerged as the winner. Munoz will head to the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) headquarters, April 22, where he will have the opportunity to compete against the Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and Naval Medical Forces Support Command winners for the SOY of Navy Medicine and a chance to be named the U.S. Navy Sailor of the Year.



A native of El Paso, Texas, Munoz's journey into the Navy and the medical field is rooted in his family's military tradition. With a father who retired as a Navy Sonar Technician for surface ships, a mother who served in the Navy, and two grandfathers who served during World War II, Munoz found inspiration to pursue a career dedicated to serving others.



After graduating from Parkland High, Munoz completed training as a firefighter.



“It was exciting to start a new chapter in life,” Munoz said.



Through firefighting school, he discovered his passion for saving lives during an emergency medical technicians (EMT) course. It was then that he realized his true calling lay in the medical field and decided to join the Navy in November 2012 as a hospital corpsman.



Munoz's commitment to service goes beyond his responsibilities as a hospital corpsman. As the senior enlisted leader of the surgery directorate at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center Twentynine Palms, California, he directly supports more than 50 staff members, including officers, enlisted, and civilian personnel. Munoz also serves as the president of the First Class Petty Officers Association, demonstrating his leadership and dedication to fostering a supportive community within the command.



Reflecting on his experience competing for the Senior Sailor of the Year title, Munoz expressed his initial nerves facing a board comprised of seven master chiefs with decades of experience. However, when asked by the board members about the accomplishments he was proud of, his focus remained on representing his sailors.



“I am here because of my Sailors and my command who believes in me,” Munoz said. “I intend to continue doing my best to take care of the Sailors and provide them with the guidance and support they deserve.”

Munoz's articulate and insightful responses during the competition resonated with the board members, earning him recognition as an advocate for the future of Navy medicine and a true leader among his peers.



NMRTC Twentynine Palms Command Master Chief Mary Matthews praised Munoz as an accomplished program manager who prioritizes the well-being of others above himself.



“Humble, attending, and self-sacrificing” sums up her description of Munoz.



Matthews recounted a recent incident where Munoz swiftly helped a Sailor and her family in immediate need, highlighting his selflessness and dedication to his fellow Sailors. In less than 24 hours of the call, Munoz was able to setup the Sailor and her family with a safe home to stay and additional support they needed.



“Our Navy works because of our ability to duplicate ourselves in the lives of our Sailors,” Matthews said, explaining how such acts reverberates positive impact and inspiration to the junior Sailor. “That is the very definition of legacy.”



Capt. Daniel Clark, commanding officer, NMRTC Twentynine Palms, echoed the same sentiments, describing Munoz as a mentor and advisor whose contributions extend far beyond his role as a hospital corpsman.



“To say he’s a mentor and advisor to the hospital, undersells his contribution to the command,” Clark said. “He teaches leadership concepts to both enlisted and officers. He guides his peers and junior enlisted through career choices, performance, and process improvement. He is a Combat Casualty Care and Basic Life Support instructor as well as a TeamSTEPPS Master Trainer-making him an expert in team building concepts and practical application. His technical expertise and formidable leadership skills make him the ideal role model for our junior Sailors. So proud to see him recognized as Senior Sailor of the Year!”



Team Strategies and Tools to Enhance Performance and Patient Safety (TeamSTEPPS) is designed to help healthcare professionals improve patient safety and quality through effective communication and networks skills.



As Munoz assumes the title of Senior Sailor of the Year for NMFP, his leadership, service, and selflessness continue to inspire and uplift those around him.



Munoz’s next goal is to advance to the next level of leadership and is looking forward to a sea tour where he believes Navy traditions are truly experienced.



“I believe I’m ready to gain acceptance into the chiefs mess and join their ranks soon,” Munoz said. “I feel at home at sea and many or our traditions, training and experience happen during sea tours. This will allow me to support more Sailors and serve as an example for building them to their potential.”