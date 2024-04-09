Fort Buchanan educates the community about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention

Courtesy Photo | To continue the activities during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | To continue the activities during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Adelina I. Reynoso-Acosta, the installation’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, installed an information booth at the Post Exchange on April 11. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—To continue the activities during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Adelina I. Reynoso-Acosta, the installation’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, installed an information booth at the Post Exchange on April 11.



“We are here to educate our community, reminding everyone that the U.S. military does not tolerate sexual harassment or sexual assault. Our presence here also signifies our solidarity with all the victims and survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault across the nation,” said Reynoso-Acosta.



The information booth included a wheel of fortune display that caught the attention of many visitors, who could spin the wheel to learn more about preventive measures and receive a souvenir as a thank-you for their interest.



Adalberto Feliciano, a U.S. Army veteran with over 26 years of service, visited the booth.



“This initiative is novel, informative, and interesting. There is always a need to remind people about what sexual harassment and sexual assault are so they can identify possible harmful behaviors that should not be accepted in any relationship,” said Feliciano, a native of the city of Bayamón.



According to Reynoso-Acosta, she will continue educating the community through April.



“Join our efforts in eradicating sexual harassment and sexual assault in the Army. Everyone has a part in preventing it,” added Reynoso-Acosta.



Earlier in the month, the Fort Buchanan command team signed a proclamation in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at the installation’s headquarters.



“By signing this proclamation, we are providing outreach and awareness. It is all about caring for people,” said Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, on April 2.



People interested in knowing more about the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program can visit Building 225 at Fort Buchanan, or call the 24/7 helpline at 787-406-4222.



The SHARP program’s sexual harassment prevention and response efforts are complemented by the Army’s Equal Employment Opportunity program, which provides a sexual harassment complaint process for Army Civilian employees.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard soldiers, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve.