First aviation Army Fellow to graduate at Fort Leonard Wood

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Ronald Williams Jr., an airfield operations specialist at Fort Leonard Wood’s Forney...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Ronald Williams Jr., an airfield operations specialist at Fort Leonard Wood’s Forney Army Airfield performs flightline checks April 9. Williams is in the Army Fellows Program and will graduate from the Civilian Career Program of Aviation April 25. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — When Ronald Williams Jr., an airfield operations specialist at Forney Army Airfield on Fort Leonard Wood, graduates April 25, he will be the first Army Fellow to graduate from the Civilian Career Program of Aviation.



“I feel like a trailblazer in the Aviation Functional Community,” Williams said.



According to the Army Fellows Program website, the AFP is a system that ensures the development of civilian members of the force through a blending of progressive work assignments, formal training and self-development for individuals as they progress from entry level to key positions.



After graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, in 2021, Williams decided to check USAJobs, a federal careers website, for potential employment opportunities.



“My dad was in the Army for 30 years, so I thought about USAJobs.gov,” Williams said.



In April of 2022 he started working at Forney Airfield.



“We need young, educated professionals in the aviation career field. When I saw Mr. William’s experience, I knew we had to get him. As a Level 2 Certified Pilot, he brought a wealth of knowledge into our system,” said David Robinson, Forney Airfield manager and Aviation Division chief with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. “As an aviator, he has been a strong asset for us. We are getting older and will retire soon. We need to be able to pass our knowledge on. In this career field, age limit can be a barrier. For instance, air traffic controllers can only work until they are 56.”



According to Williams, while working at Forney Airfield, he has learned to process flight plans and what are called notice to air missions with an aviation authority.



“We also serve as property managers of the airfield for all the concrete, equipment and lights. We must check these daily to make sure they are all up to regulations,” Williams said.



Performing this job for two years has made him a more well-rounded pilot, Williams added.



“The aviator in me wants the full experience. It has been very beneficial for me to learn about how things work on the ground in airfield management. This job makes me a better pilot because I have a full understanding of why airports do what they do,” Williams said.



Williams said he will take the military work ethic and lessons he has learned on Fort Leonard Wood with him throughout his career.



“The military doesn’t stop moving. Jackets, parkas, raincoats, whatever, we are out there making sure we have the current runway status. The wind we just had blew some stuff over, we were out there cleaning it up because the mission always carries on,” Williams said. “I have had to learn how to do wing walks. The C-17’s wingspan makes for some tight corners on our ramp, so we had to wing walk and marshal it in. I also didn’t know they can go backwards, that was fun to see.”



One of the best parts of working at the airfield, according to Williams, is seeing how different branches of the military operate with their diverse aircraft.



“I like learning about the different aircraft that come in and out of here. I have seen C-17 Globemasters, A-10 Thunderbolts, UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinook helicopters. We see active duty, Reserve and National Guard aircraft here from several different branches. I like learning how they all work together,” Williams said.



As part of the AFP, Williams was sent to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, for six weeks to attend the Airfield Management Course.



“That is an opportunity I wouldn’t have got anywhere else,” Williams said.



Following graduation, Williams said he hopes to stay at Fort Leonard Wood and is looking forward to continuing his career with the Army.



And if Williams decides to spread his wings and leave Missouri, Robinson said he will be prepared.



“This is a great start for his career. He has learned a lot,” Robinson said.



As far as Williams is concerned, the sky’s the limit with the AFP, and he said he hopes more people use the program to follow their dreams.



“Put yourself out there,” Williams said. “You never know where you will end up or who you will meet. It is an adventure.”

RELATED STORIES



April 10, 2024Media Roundtable on Aviation safety stand-up

April 10, 2024Army announces additional aviation safety training

February 8, 2024Army announces Aviation Investment Rebalance

August 18, 2023Army announces upcoming unit deployments

May 13, 2022Army announces upcoming 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, unit deployment

October 8, 2021Army announces upcoming 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, unit deployment

February 8, 2021Army announces 1st CAB deployment to Atlantic Resolve

April 23, 2020Army announces upcoming 101st Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade, unit rotation

April 23, 2020Army announces upcoming 4th Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade, unit rotation

January 31, 2020Army announces new Aviation Incentive Pay rates

August 16, 2019Army announces upcoming 3rd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade unit rotation

August 16, 2019Army announces upcoming 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade unit rotation

October 18, 2018Department of the Army announces upcoming 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade unit rotation

November 20, 2017U.S. Army STAND-TO! | Next Generation Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System Technology Demonstrator

October 12, 2017September 2017 Nominative Sergeants Major Assignments

August 30, 2017Department of the Army announces 3rd Infantry Division deployment