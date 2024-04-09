IMCOM commanding general makes first visit to Fort Leonard Wood

Photo By Amanda Sullivan | Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, U.S. Army Installation Management Command commanding general,...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Sullivan | Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, U.S. Army Installation Management Command commanding general, speaks with members of Fort Leonard Wood’s IMCOM workforce during a town hall event April 10 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium. Jones, alongside IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland, visited the mid-Missouri installation this week to thank the IMCOM workforce for their service and support, and to recognize their contributions to improve the readiness, resilience and quality of life for Soldiers and their families. (Photo by Amanda Sullivan, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, Installation Management Command commanding general, stepped foot on Fort Leonard Wood for the first time April 10 to visit IMCOM directorates across the post and thank the civilian workforce for their service and support.



“Thank you for choosing to serve and thank you for being a part of the Army. It’s good to be here,” Jones said to a crowd of garrison employees who gathered for a town hall in Lincoln Hall Auditorium. “People communicate best in person. We are more effective communicators in person than through a screen. I have never been here before. I am excited to spend some time with you and see the great things you are doing.”



Jones said the support garrison employees give to Fort Leonard Wood and the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence is “fantastic.”



“You are doing a great job taking care of this community and being closely tied in to the communities off the installation,” Jones said.



Along for the visit was IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland, who is no stranger to Fort Leonard Wood because he spent several years on the mid-Missouri installation with the Military Police Regiment.



“It is good to be back to what I consider to be my home,” Copeland said. “Thank you for the good work you are doing here. Thank you for taking care of those that take care of everything else.”



While on post, the IMCOM command team took time to recognize members of the civilian workforce by presenting them with commander’s coins for their contributions to improve the readiness, resilience and quality of life for Soldiers and their families.



“Let’s continue to share best practices and get better together,” Jones said.