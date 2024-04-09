Military and Civilian Support Services for Sexual Assault

OAK HARBOR, Wa.. – Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor (NHCOH), Naval Branch Health Clinic Everett and Providence Intervention Center for Assault and Abuse (PICAA) have formalized a partnership allowing Providence Medical Center of Everett to offer service members and their beneficiaries over the age of 18, access to services for survivors of sexual assault.



Services no one hopes is ever needed.



Capt. Juliann Althoff, NHCOH commanding officer, explained the importance of this partnership and the intent behind it. “The Department of Defense requires all military health facilities to ensure ready availability of sexual assault medical services and forensic exams as part of a robust Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program. As outpatient clinics, we are open only five days a week without weekend or afterhours services. Our agreement with Providence Medical Center now ensures our beneficiaries have access to high-quality, comprehensive care with 24/7 access.”



Althoff said that although the Navy is focused on sexual assault prevention, response services are also very important. “We must ensure our medical, support, and advocacy services are available around the clock in the event an assault does occur and Providence is a premier support facility that is there to help.”



“Providence is well known for providing comprehensive, trauma-informed care through the continuum. This partnership ensures our beneficiaries have access to high quality care and strengthens the collaboration and communication between our military treatment facilities, SAPR advocacy programs, and community services.”



“We are honored to provide this service to our community and especially members of the military community,” said Sherry Allen, PICAA manager. “Survivors of sexual assault can sometimes be reluctant to seek services. Providence is here to support survivors with medical exams, documenting injuries, taking photographs, and checking for sexually transmitted infections. We can also help the survivor report to law enforcement when (and if) they are ready. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe …and to feel empowered to reach out for support. We will work closely with the SAPR team to ensure the survivors needs are met both physically and emotionally. We are simply here to help those in need.”



Survivors of sexual assault should feel confident that report of the assault will be secure and confidential and will have to same options of restricted or unrestricted reporting as they would in a military treatment facility.



Military beneficiaries over the age of 18 can access this specialty care by checking into the emergency room at Providence Colby 24/7 with a Navy Victim Advocate or help from a trusted friend or family member, or by themselves. A person may also call the clinic located at Dawson Place (1509 California St., Everett, Wa.) to schedule an exam with the forensic team and receive advocate support. The phone number to schedule an appointment is 425-297-5770. To speak with a supportive advocate, call the 24/7 helpline at 425-252-4800. The advocate can help the caller decide whether to go to the emergency room or the clinic, and help facilitate the appointment.



If you or someone you know has been the victim sexual assault, support is also available through your local Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program (SAPR).



24/7 Response

- Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island

o Unit Victim Advocate. 360-914-7867/7855

o Civilian Victim Advocate. 360-340-1340

o Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC). 360-914-7834

- Naval Station Everett

o Unit Victim Advocate. 425-754-5977

o Civilian Victim Advocate. 425-754-2744

o Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC). 425-754-9867



The 24/7 DoD SAFE Helpline is also available online at safehelpline.org or 877-995-5247.

