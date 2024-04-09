NMCB 27 Holds Change of Command

Commander Steven Fuentes relieved Captain Harvey H. Lusk, Jr. as the Commanding Officer of NMCB 27 during a ceremony on base.



Captain Lusk opened with, “First, may all the glory and honor be given to God the Almighty. Without him, none of this would be possible. I’ve been very blessed thus far in my Navy career and include this time with NMCB 27 as my favorite.”



Rear Admiral David H. Duttlinger, Deputy Commander, Naval Construction Forces, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) was the guest speaker for the ceremony, thanking Lusk for his contributions, and welcoming Fuentes onboard such a distinguished command for the change in leadership of a Battalion with more than 500 personnel.

Duttlinger said, “Being present is such a vital part of leadership, Captain Lusk prioritized direct interaction speaking with the troops individually or as a group and (that) was how they built resiliency and comradery. It’s how you tell the troops ‘you matter to me’. Along the way he did a very important thing. He listened.”



Lusk continued, outlining the challenges NMCB 27 overcame under his command. “During a time in the world’s history, we had just come out of a worldwide pandemic and were still required to follow health protocols. But GRIT was in play.”

NMCB 27 was the first unit to shift from the existing process to mobilize reservists at Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center (ECRC) Norfolk, VA to a unit-led mobilization process in at homeport in Gulfport, MS. Coordination was key with ECRC, Naval Construction Group TWO (NCG2) and Seventh Naval Construction Regiment (7th NCR) to successfully gain approximately 280 Seabees from the reserve component and process them into active-duty status, proving that a reserve battalion could locally execute personnel, pay, legal and medical functions in homeport rather than ECRC, where they are normally performed. During this time, over 4,800 man-days of training were performed including mission critical training and certification for airfield damage repair to be fully operational. NMCB 27 successfully mobilized two mobilization groups of Seabees in sequential order for deployment to AFRICOM and CENTCOM areas of operations with detachments spread over several distinct countries.

During Deployment, mobilization Groups 1 and 2 performed over 4,000 hours of camp maintenance and more than 9,000 man-days of construction supporting the CENTCOM and AFRICOM missions with a total approximate project value of $1.7 million for berthing and laundry facilities, water purification renovation, bunker hardening, and a SCIF renovation.

Fuentes said, “I pledge to be the CO you deserve, this is your battalion, I am at your service. Without the support of family, friends, none of this would be possible.”

“Today is less about me, and more about the one that came before me.” Fuentes stated. “Captain Lusk, I’m sure NMCB 27 was one of the most rewarding and challenging evolutions of your career. It is clear how your dedication and sacrifice shaped the battalion in a positive way.”

Fuentes assumed command of a battalion responsible for achieving a yearly average of 25% advancement exam pass rate, having advanced 161 Sailors, including twenty Chief Petty Officers, three Senior Chief Petty Officers, and four Master Chief Petty Officers. In addition, a total of nine Sailors were advanced through the Meritorious Advancement Program.

