Fort McCoy Garrison commander: Talk to everyone

Photo By Christopher Jones | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger leads the discussion April 4,...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger leads the discussion April 4, 2024, during a meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis. As commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, Messenger leads an installation that is more than a century old and has a motto as "The Total Force Training Center." (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

BY COL. STEPHEN T. MESSENGER

Commander, Fort McCoy Garrison



We recently took part in an unannounced, higher-headquarters inspection at the Fort McCoy Child Development Center.



After a week of thorough investigation, the results showed our team performed exceptionally well. In the out-brief with the inspector and our senior leaders, we celebrated the win in the conference room.



As the senior leader in the organization, I wanted to recognize as many people as I could who were part of the victory.



The garrison command sergeant major and I went down to the center and tried to thank everyone — a challenging endeavor. Each employee was in a different room with multiple kids learning, playing, and eating.

Knowing this would take a while, we entered every room we could find, thanked each one for their efforts, asked about their challenges, celebrated with them, read some books, and played with the kids. It was awesome and each interaction mattered.



Leaders build relationships and credibility by visiting people where they are and investing time and energy into connecting with others, as many people as possible.



The Thanksgiving surprise

Former President George W. Bush, when Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Armed Forces, knew the importance of being physically present and talking to as many people as possible.



On Thanksgiving Day in 2003, he decided to visit the troops. In Baghdad. In an active war zone. Mere months after the liberation of Iraq. With Sadaam Hussein still hiding in the country.



Surprise!

Under intense secrecy and the dark of night, President Bush audaciously flew Air Force One into Baghdad International Airport and became the first American president to visit Iraq.



In the Bob Hope Dining Facility, 600 members of the 1st Armored Division and 82nd Airborne Division were shocked when the President of the United States appeared from behind the curtain, and the room exploded in applause.



After addressing the warfighters who just defeated the Hussein regime, President Bush took time to shake hands with Soldiers, talk to them, thank them, and serve a Thanksgiving meal. The videos show him interacting with as many soldiers he could, all of whom hadn’t seen their families in months. The troops were elated.



His message in the speech was simple. “We’re proud of you and American stands solidly behind you.”



Walking around, he engaged with Soldiers who were heading into a hostile environment the next day or perhaps even hours later. In the video, you can see him trying to talk to everyone. It wasn’t a visit with the generals leading the war effort; it was for the most junior service member.



One Soldier noted, “I think it’s great for morale. I think these soldiers appreciate him showing up. They understand what he was saying. It’s a great day!”



The importance of engaging everyone

When the boss talks to you and thanks you, it is a great day!

People notice when we “stop by” versus “walk by.” Stopping by shows we care and are willing to engage the hardworking people of our organization.



Walking by people gives the perception — and I know it’s not reality — that we have better things to do than talk to our people who are making things happen. It’s important to stop and talk for five reasons.



Personability. Many bosses are known by name only. Good leaders have relationships with their people that can only be achieved by getting out and talking. Everyone wants to know the boss and have some sort of “in” with them. By knowing people’s names, families, hobbies, and lives, they develop deeper relationships. President Bush, while only spending seconds with each person, gave them each an “in.”



Thankfulness and appreciation. Every day, millions of people come to work to do a good job. They want to be successful, valued, and proud of the work they did. It’s up to the boss to meet them where they are and thank them for a job well done. Not everyone has to fly to Baghdad, but those simple words the president said can go a long way — “thank you.”



Value. Not only do people want to do a good job, but they also want to know their work is making a difference. It’s important to tell them how their efforts matter. The Coalition soldiers in Iraq on Thanksgiving were homesick, tired, stressed, and doing the best they could — I know, I was an hour away in Fallujah that day. President Bush reiterating that America is behind them was an important message.



Credibility. Leaders gain “street cred” in only one way — being on the streets. When people see the boss walking the assembly lines, perimeter wire, kitchen, or anywhere the rubber meets the road in the proverbial trenches, they gain credibility. The President did not have to fly into a hostile war zone on Thanksgiving Day. He wanted to. And in the process, the troops responded and would follow him anywhere.



Encouragement. Talking with senior leaders who are personable, thankful, value-giving, and provide credibility creates stronger teams. Those that enjoy being with the people who do the tough jobs are the ones that people follow with fierce loyalty. It’s encouraging when the higher-ups take time to meet others in their place—and become encouraged at the same time.



Talking to everyone takes time

As the command sergeant major and I walked through each room in the Fort McCoy Child Development Center, we just wanted everyone to know we understood the monumental effort they put forth every day to take care of our kids.



We tried to talk to everyone we could find and celebrate the win, build relationships, thank them, and provide encouragement in this challenging and rewarding career.



We spent a long time wandering the halls and thanking people. Honestly, we didn’t get to everyone. But there was no place better to be that day than with our people!