CCG, GLS, SLSMC, USCG sign Cooperative Vessel Traffic Service MOU

QUEBEC ─ The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) Central Region, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLS), the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) and the United States Coast Guard Ninth District (USCG), signed a Cooperative Vessel traffic Service (CVTS) Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Quebec, Canada on Thursday, April 11.



The MOU outlines the importance of a unified information-sharing system to improve collaboration in data exchange, augment situational awareness, and reduce the risk of human error in managing maritime traffic across the Great Lakes Marine Transportation System (MTS).



“This MOU is another great step in our continued, cooperative commitment to the safe and efficient movement of goods and services through both the U.S. and Canada,” said Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District.



The signing ceremony was attended by Marc-André Meunier, Assistant Commissioner, CCG Central region, Mr. Adam Tindall-Schlicht, Administrator for the GLS, Terence Bowles, President and CEO of the SLSMC and Adm. John Hickey, commander of the Ninth USCG District.



“Today’s signing further strengthens our partnerships with the US Coast Guard, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, and the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation. Vessel traffic management across the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River is a vital service, and our continued collaboration will ensure safe and efficient navigation across these inland waters,” said Marc-André Meunier, Assistant Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard Central Region.



The MOU will provide total asset visibility and offer the potential to harmonize the system, greatly enhancing the safety and efficiency for the maritime customer. The MOU also addresses the need for unilateral efficiency when responding to maritime emergencies and responses, will help to improve ship and resource delays, reduce costs to maritime commerce, and maximizes environmental performance potential.



“The SLSMC welcomes this step to support traffic management coordination between partner agencies in Canada and the U.S.,” said Terence Bowles, President and CEO of the SLSMC. “The MOU will further enhance safety and security on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Green Shipping Corridor – a key link in the North American supply chain.”



The USCG, CCG, GLS and SLSMC have a history of maritime cooperation. However, until now, there was no official unified information sharing agreement among all four entities.



"The Seaway has a long history of implementing technological innovations to improve the safety and efficiency of its operations," said Adam Tindall Schlicht, GLS Administrator. "This formal agreement with trusted bi-national partners will improve the vessel transit experience by enhancing workplace safety, lowering operating costs for carriers, and achieving greater efficiencies in freight movement." A Great Lakes Cooperative Vessel Traffic Service (CVTS) will work towards functional interconnectedness, thereby enhancing safety, security, and economic efficiencies within the Great Lakes MTS.



-USCG-