SOUTHCOM Hosts Submarine Force's Submarine Conference of the Americas

MIAMI – Commander, Submarine Forces hosted the third Submarine Conference of the Americas (SCOTA) at U.S. Southern Command in Miami, Florida, April 3-5.



SCOTA was attended by Western Hemisphere (WHEM) undersea leadership from allied and partner submarine-operating nations to showcase and address national undersea domain capabilities, the challenges of interoperability, and undersea collaboration against strategic competitors in the WHEM.



Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher, commander, Submarine Forces, started the multinational conference with a welcome remark to attendees from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and the U.S.



"The work we do here lays the groundwork for communication, collaboration, and interoperability among all the Western Hemisphere nations who operate submarines,” said Gaucher. “The collection of our countries here at SCOTA represents a partnership that makes all our countries more ready to respond to any crisis in peacetime, or in times of conflict.”



Following Gaucher’s introduction, attendees toured the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791). The delegations spoke with Cmdr. Rob Low, Delaware’s commanding officer, about the importance of allies and partnerships while also highlighting the key aspects of what makes the U.S. Submarine Force unique. Delaware is based at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Ct.



Vice Adm. Claudio Maldonado, commander, Chilean navy, echoed Richardson's sentiment on using the conference to bolster relationships and strengthen understanding.



"Attending the Submarine Conference of the Americas allowed us to develop the collaboration and focus on our common strengths, highlighting the importance of the interoperability between navies and the strengthening of the submarine rescue capabilities. The Chilean Submarine Force has a vast history collaborating with the U.S. and South American Submarine Forces to include the Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) program, established in 2001 to emphasize fleet readiness. For us, it is important to thank the host country and the cooperation of participating countries."



SCOTA also had many U.S. Navy subject matter experts who traveled across the world to offer their perspectives on strategies to optimize multinational collaboration, building alliances and partnerships for maritime operations sustainment and reviewed various NATO joint exercises. The speakers included retired Adm. James Foggo, dean for the Center of Maritime Strategy, United States Navy League, and the Hon. James Story, former ambassador to Venezuela and senior state department fellow at Georgetown University.



Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and commander, U.S. 4th Fleet spoke on advancing undersea engagements in the Sothern Hemisphere.



“Our region’s security, prosperity, and opportunity cannot succeed without collaboration between our allies and partners across North and South America,” said Aiken. “We must reinforce our relationships and face our strategic competitors head-on through the ever-changing physical environment and international competition. Our shared security and prosperity is imperative.”



Each participating nation had the opportunity to provide a national brief on their respective Submarine Force as an opportunity to showcase their capabilities and potential opportunities for collaboration.



The Submarine Force executes the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.



The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.



