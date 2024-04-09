Hlatki Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Natalie Hlatki graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) April 11, 2024.



Hlatki, from Calhan, Colorado, said she enlisted for a variety of reasons, including her family’s heritage.



“I have family members in the Navy, and it was important to me to continue that tradition,” said Hlatki. “My sister is an officer in the Navy and works as a nurse, and my brother is a Seabee. Seeing what they’ve accomplished made me realize it was something I wanted to do, too. I felt like it was my turn to join and serve. I’m also a fifth-generation cattle rancher, and I’m very passionate about the agricultural industry and its policies. Joining the Navy will help me reach another goal of mine, which is to attend law school.”



Hlatki, 21, graduated from Calhan High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society of High School Scholars and on the varsity cross country, track, and wrestling teams. Currently, she is a junior at the University of Wisconsin and is working towards a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communications.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places her at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Hlatki is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of her recognition.



Hlatki said the award is the best possible first step to start her naval career.



“When I found out I’d won, I was shocked,” she said. “My RDC (Recruit Division Commander) told me and the rest of the division while I was doing pushups with the training group. Everyone was so happy for me. It made me realize how lucky I am to have been placed in a division that works so well together and supports one another. Moving forward, I want to be in the top 10 percent at my next training school and eventually apply for Officer Candidate School (OCS). My chief always says, ‘It pays to be a winner.’ Now everything I do is with the intention to be the best, whether individually or as a division.”



Hlatki’s RDCs are Chief Boatswain’s Mate (BMC) Leolito Oblima, Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class (AO1) Jonathan Garza, and Damage Controlman 1st Class (DC1) Pearl Green, and they guided her through the 10-week process.



“All of my RDCs were an important part of the boot camp experience for me,” said Hlatki. “I did my best to listen and learn as much as possible whenever they shared their experiences from the fleet. The passion they have for the Navy really had an impact on my division and the other recruits I trained with. I was put into a leadership position early on during P-days (processing), and the one constant was my RDCs pushing me to get better and never allowing me to become complacent. Everything they did helped me grow as a person.”



Hlatki said her biggest challenge was finding her footing while being in a leadership role, which she struggled with initially.



“I knew being in a leadership role would be difficult, but I really, really underestimated how much of a challenge it would be,” said Hlatki. “There were times when I struggled to find my voice. I got fired during my fourth week from my RCPO (Recruit Chief Petty Officer) position. My RDCs told me later that it was to test me, to see how I’d react. One thing I knew for sure was that I wanted to show my division that I wasn’t going to give up just because I’d been fired. Being a good leader in my mind means you have to lead by example and earn the respect of your peers, whether you’re wearing a collar device or not.”



After graduation, Hlatki will attend Intelligence Specialist “A” School at Naval Air Station Dam Neck in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where she will learn the basics of analyzing intelligence data and preparing materials for strategic and tactical briefs.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

