USACE TF-VIPR Awards Multimillion Dollar Contract Advancing Flood Risk Reduction Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF-VIPR) awarded a $150.7 million contract to Ferrovial Construcción PR, LLC, a subsidiary of Ferrovial SE. USACE TF-VIPR Commander, Colonel Charles L. Decker, announced today. The sum represents the largest contract awarded by TF-VIPR to date.



The company will replace the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge with a wider single span bridge that will improve flow and reduced accumulation of debris. The work is expected to begin in Summer 2024 and is expected to last four and half years. This contract is part of the Río Piedras/Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Mitigation Project.



“We are excited to award this contract to a Ferrovial Construcción PR, LLC, and continue moving forward with this important flood risk reduction project that will benefit the communities of San Juan. This contract demonstrates our commitment with the local construction industry as well as the trust to deliver the best and safest project for the residents of Puerto Rico”, stated the TF-VIPR Commander.



In addition to replacing the bridge with a single structure, the scope of work includes widening and deepening of the existing channel. It also includes water, telecommunication and electrical utility relocations and replacement, riprap scour protection, and implementation of new stormwater inlets for drainage across the wall of the channel.



José Bilbao, Chief, Río Puerto Nuevo Branch, USACE TF-VIPR, recognized the milestone and praised the team involved in achieving this contractual agreement. “With a lot of passion, dedication, effort, and commitment from team members over the last five to six years we were able to award this contract. This is significant achievement for TF-VIPR and Río Piedras/Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Mitigation Team in order to deliver this critical project,” Bilbao shared.



José R. Campos, president of Ferrovial Construcción PR, LLC, mentioned “we are extremely proud that the U.S. Corps of Engineers placed their trust in our company for the execution of this important project.” The company generates 130 direct jobs and expects additional jobs to be generated as a result of this contract.



The local company, established in 2008, has been responsible for over seventy projects in Puerto Rico, including the construction of the Maunabo tunnels (the first road tunnels on the island), Pier 3 in the San Juan Harbor, the new facilities at the Cataño ferry terminal and is currently working on the repairs of the Naranjito cable-stayed bridge, among others. Ferrovial Construcción PR, LLC has the support of the parent company Ferrovial SE which has a presence in more than 15 markets.

