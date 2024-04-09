Philippines, U.S. Partner for Health Engagement to Empower Local Community in Dingalan

Photo By Cpl. Trent A. Henry | U.S. Navy Lt. Reena Mei Leech, an obstetrical and medical-surgical nurse with the...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Trent A. Henry | U.S. Navy Lt. Reena Mei Leech, an obstetrical and medical-surgical nurse with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, engages with a local community member while discussing women’s health during a community health engagement held before Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Dingalan Municipal Gymnasium in Dingalan, Aurora, Philippines, April 5, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry) see less | View Image Page

Amidst the coconut tree-lined streets of Dingalan, Aurora, over 120 barangay residents gathered for a community health engagement held by the Dingalan Office of the Municipal Mayor and Philippine and U.S. service members with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force before the commencement of Exercise Balikatan 24 on April 5, 2024.



The community health engagement sought to empower the participants by discussing various health topics, including basic life-saving techniques, mental health awareness, and women’s health. As part of the engagement, the task force donated essential medical and dental supplies, such as medicines, mosquito netting, dental tools, and a CPR mannequin.



"This is very special," said Shiela Taay, Dingalan's Municipal Administrator. "Our people are thankful; Today went beyond our expectations."



Increasing women’s healthcare proficiency, the all-female Barangay Health Workers had the largest turnout for a medical event during this engagement, with over 90 participants. Their community knowledge supports a bevy of medical authorities at Dingalan’s Rural Health Center. Known as the "Frontliners," these community women enhanced their skills in women's healthcare through a discussion led by Philippine Army Maj. Johanaville Villanueva, communicable diseases nurse, and U.S. Navy Lt. Reena Mei Leech, obstetrical and medical surgical nurse, covered contraception and pregnancy. Leech, a Filipino-American, delivered parts of her discussion in Tagalog.



The Frontliners also learned about mental health awareness and how to bring it back to their community. U.S. Navy Lt. Jessica Strickland, behavioral health provider, and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nathan Regan, behavioral health technician, led a discussion on psychological first aid after a crisis.



"As a bilateral team, we're committed to the future of this community's health care," said Philippine Army Lt. Col. Generoso Lintag, AFP lead for Balikatan's community health engagements.



Multiplying the community’s strength in emergency aid, the basic lifesaving discussion promoted best practices for tourniquet use. AFP Coastguardsmen, Dingalan National High School students, and Dingalan’s Emergency Response Team members received the lecture. Dingalan, an independent fishing municipality with less than 30,000 citizens, relies on its Emergency Response Team for urgent services. In 2023, they responded to 45 drowning and vehicular accidents. The tourniquet training, intended to prevent severe bleeding during emergencies, supplements the Emergency Response Team's foundation of standard first aid, ambulance operations, and water search and rescue.



"It's incredible to be here with my AFP counterparts to build relationships with this community," said U.S. Navy Capt. Jason Blitz, U.S. lead for Balikatan's community health engagements.



Additional attendees included Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Officers, Dingalan Municipal Police, Bureau of Fire Protection firefighters, and local officials, signifying the community’s commitment to healthcare education.



This health engagement was held at one of five sites during Balikatan 24’s humanitarian civic assistance missions and serves as a powerful testament to the unwavering dedication shared between AFP and U.S. service members to work shoulder-to-shoulder, ensuring a brighter and more secure future for all.



Humanitarian engagements such as this are part of Balikatan 24, an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.