FORT IRWIN, Calif.– U.S. Army Soldiers from the premier National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, Calif., made an appearance high above the crowds of the LA Galaxy soccer stadium during the regular season opener February 25, 2024, as UH60 (Blackhawk helicopter) crews from the Alpha Co., 2nd Squadron, 916th Aviation Battalion (2916th AVN BN) “Desert Hawks”, executed a flyover of the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The crowd in the sold-out 2,700 (plus)- seat stadium including multiple celebrities, entertainers, and athletes, witnessed the match, which featured the aerial display and famed rival athlete, Lionel Messi, Inter Miami’s “legendary” soccer player, who boosted online and television viewing ratings.

Fans waved and cheered loudly at the crews, visibly energized by the flight of the two UH60s– from the only active-duty Army installation in Calif.– directly over the opening ceremony; crew members looked down and saluted the crowd as fireworks and smoke wafted up from the field and swirled into the night skies.

The hard-fought game ultimately ended as a draw between the two rival soccer teams, but there was no doubt about the shared loyalty of the crowd to our U.S. Troops, demonstrated by the roaring spectators as helicopters flew overhead.

David Dupree, Fort Irwin senior public affairs specialist and community relations organizer helped plan the event with the LA Galaxy organization and NTC leadership.

“Participating in an event like this is a really important reminder to the American public– and our neighbors here in California, that we are a part of their community,” Dupree said. “And we really appreciate the support given to our Soldiers.”

According to ESPN, over 375,000 viewers watched the match live on its network alone, with countless more streaming and watching online; social media statistics may be even higher, as LA Galaxy is purportedly one of the most popular Major League Soccer teams and boasts millions of followers on various social media platforms.

U.S. Army Spec. Etter Zamudio, 2916th AVN BN, UH60 crew chief, said one of the things he loves best about his job is being able to fly and participate in aerial displays such as the flyover– which offers crews the chance to show the American people a small part of what they do every day.

That every day job is substantial…

The 2916th AVN BN takes to the skies all year long to provide direct aviation support to the premier National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., and its’ mission to deliver a dynamic and realistic training environment for thousands of Soldiers visiting each year from around the country– and the world, who must test their mettle against an aggressive and well trained opposing force (OPFOR) as they engage in Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) in the austere high desert training area known as “the box.”.

“What I love best about my job is to be able to travel, fly around and do cool missions like this,” said Sgt. Alvarez, 2916th AVN BN, UH60 crew chief. “I love to fly.”

And fly they do…

One of the routine jobs for A Company, 2916th AVN BN is to fly senior leaders into the training area several times a month, while rotational brigade combat teams fight the opposing force; B vbnhjmkiop+Company provides the battalion's enemy threat replication aircraft (UH-72a Lakota, call sign "Sokol") which challenges incoming training units, and C Company provides air medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) teams– a valuable lifeline for the rotation and the remote installation.

U.S. Army Warrant Officer Alex Creamer, 2nd Squadron, 916th Aviation Battalion, UH60 pilot, said what he loves best about his job is the people he works with every day.”

“You can’t beat the camaraderie… working with these guys every day,” Creamer said, voicing his appreciation for the bond that forms between crew members flying and working together in the remote desert.

“I’m happy I have been given the chance to fly,” Creamer said, “Be all you can be.”

