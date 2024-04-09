102 Year Old Sailor Celebrates Birthday with Family, Friends and America’s Navy

COLUMBUS, OH – Cars filled the parking lot of the Wayside Restaurant in Warren, Ohio, February 8, 2024, as people filled the dining area, gathering to celebrate a local birthday.



Jefferson Littell, or Jeff, to his friends, was born 102 years ago in Hundred, West Virginia and now resides in the small town of Warren, Ohio, where every day he drives himself to the Wayside Restaurant for breakfast, coffee and conversation.



“I got a little smart car that I drive,” Jeff said describing his morning routine. “When I was a hundred, I had a buddy that would get together here and [we would] play music together.”



Before the Wayside restaurant morning coffee, 81 years ago, Littell and two of his friends made the decision to support their country by becoming Sailors in America’s Navy.



Jeff’s father had served in the US Army during WWI which gave him a perspective that he said “wasn’t the life for him.”



During WWII Jeff served aboard the cruiser USS Montpelier (CL-57) where he manned 40 mm anti-aircraft guns and was promoted to the rank of Seaman First Class.



During his tour of duty, he received a letter of commendation from his Commanding Officer, Captain Harry Hoffman, for manning a 40 mm gun on 27 November, 1944 where he stood his post while under attack from enemy aircraft and was commended for his “courage and fighting spirit in the face of the enemy” according to the letter.



“It was an absolute privilege to recognize Mr. Littell on his birthday,” Cmdr. Erik Moss, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley said after presenting Jeff with a certificate of appreciation. “His actions aboard USS Montpelier in the Pacific were truly heroic.”



Jeff smiled broadly and sat with the Commander and shared stories of his time in the Navy before receiving his letter and a surprise ceremonial oath of enlistment.



Jeff said that it was a great surprise to have the Navy at his birthday and if he could, he would do it all again.



“It's important we recognize people like Mr. Littell,” Cmdr. Moss said. “It was an honor for me to play a small part during this great celebration and I am amazed at the incredible life he's lived. He and his shipmates helped the United States win the war and turn the tide of history.”

