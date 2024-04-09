Sisters-in-Arms

Within the ranks of the United States military, sharing a last name is not all that uncommon, but for U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Gerry and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Laura Gerry, it's more than just a coincidence, that’s because the two are sisters.



Sarah, an aircraft armament systems loader at the 158th Fighter Wing, joined the Vermont Air National Guard in June 2014, saying she was driven to leveraging the Guard's educational benefits, embracing the globe-trotting life, and “learning unique skills while gaining leadership opportunities.”



Meanwhile, Laura, a munitions systems storage handler at the 158th Fighter Wing, was influenced to enlist at the Vermont Air National Guard in 2020 by a blend of personal and professional aspirations. “Learning skills that I would not be able to in the civilian workforce I saw as incredibly valuable,” she said.



Like Sarah, Laura saw the practical benefits such as the Veterans Assistance loan to help pave her path to homeownership, coupled with the prospects of travel and to serve her country.



The opportunity to serve came on April 29, 2022, when the Gerry sisters deployed with the 158th Fighter Wing to Europe in support of the NATO air policing mission. This deployment not only demonstrated U.S. commitment to training and interoperability with the U.S. Allies in Europe, it also marked the first time the VTANG would deploy with the F-35A Lightning II.



Coincidentally, this deployment to Europe was also the first time the sisters would deploy overseas together. "It’s an honor and a privilege to serve with my sister," Sarah said, reflecting on the connection and sense of duty they both share.



Laura echoes this sentiment, saying that “it’s such a unique opportunity to be able to serve with your family on a deployment overseas.”



The Gerry sisters’ story is a narrative that speaks to the heart of the Green Mountain Boys, a commitment to serve community, state, and nation.



As we mark National Sibling Day, let us thank not only Laura and Sarah for their service, but to all the other siblings serving their country as well! Each mission and day in uniform is another chapter in a larger story.

