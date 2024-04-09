Army rolls out new digital learning platform

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) has launched ATIS Learning, a new and improved enterprise learning management system (LMS) that will serve as the Army’s primary platform for asynchronous digital learning.



PEO EIS’ Army Training Information System (ATIS) product office rolled out the platform March 29 to replace the Army Learning Management System (ALMS), a 20-year-old system that was most recently updated in 2019. Over the course of ALMS’ lifetime, every Soldier, civilian and Army contractor used it to access and complete mandatory compliance training. According to the ATIS team, in the past 12 months, ALMS provided over 600 unique course offerings to nearly 1.5 million users.



ATIS Learning is designed to be a more modern and user-friendly LMS where Soldiers and civilians can assess, complete and manage their online training. Among its advantages over the previous system are:



Modernized User Interface: Visual cues are more prominent, and buttons and icons are more consistent across the system.

Improved Course Finding: Learners have the option to search for mandatory and elective courses by type, category or name.

Easier Course Completion Reporting: Users can access, download and email recently acquired certificates directly from the homepage.

"ATIS Learning is the first capability to be released from the ATIS objective environment,” said Tim Hale, product manager for ATIS at PEO EIS. “We have created a learning management system that will see the U.S. Army well into the 21st century and will support the growing needs of a modern fighting force.”



ATIS Learning is just the beginning for the ATIS product office. This summer, ATIS will provide select units the opportunity to preview and provide feedback on improved Digital Job Book and Small Unit Leader tools. Those applications will provide Soldiers and leaders at the platoon level and below with improved ability to view and input data from the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons qualifications, individual tasks and body composition. The data can be automatically transferred to the Digital Training Management System.



ATIS development uses Agile software development processes that enable the continuous delivery of new capabilities and improvements as they become available. Through 2024 and beyond, ATIS will continue to develop and release applications and products that will revolutionize how the Army inputs, manages and views training data and information.

