AEDC-level winners of AFMC Science, Engineering and Technical Management awards announced

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – The Arnold Engineering Development Complex-level winners of the 2023 Air Force Material Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards have been selected.

Award nomination packages are judged upon three elements: operational impact, innovative improvements and customer focus.

The AEDC-level award winners, including the categories for which they won, are:

• Junior Military Scientist/Engineer: 1st Lt. Camden Dammeyer, 716th Test Squadron

• Mid-Career Military Scientist/Engineer: Maj. Gabrielle Llanos, 704th Test Group Detachment 1

• Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Jarrett Starbuck, Hypersonic Systems Test Branch

• Mid-Career Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Scott Williams, 718th Test Squadron

• Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Patrick O’Connell, 704th Test Group OL-AC

• Technical Management: Adam Uribe, 586th Flight Test Squadron Detachment 1

• Technical Management Team Award: Hypersonic Systems Test Branch

This team consists of: Kirk Butler, Marcus Conner, Michael Lazalier, Lt. Col. James Gresham, Jonathan Katzman, Jordan Conner, Michael Garceau, Daniel Ogg, Maj. Justin Ong, Andrew Miller, Brian Allen, Jared Allen and Michael McGee

• Engineering Technician: Jonathan Young, 704th Test Group OL-AC

• Career Achievement: Brian Bowar, 746th Test Squadron

• Reservist/Individual Mobilization Augmentee: Lt. Col. Jamie Szmodis, 804th Test Group

• Support: Amanda Schultz, Financial Analysis-OL

• Outstanding Scientist Team Award: OL-AC Landing Gear Test Facility

This team consists of: Brian Barlow, Mitchell Sanders, Austin Abraham and Neo Sim

• General James Ferguson Engineering Award: Priya Patel, 718th Test Squadron

• General Bernard P. Randolph Engineering Team Award: 746th Test Squadron and 586th Flight Test Squadron Detachment 1

This team consists of: 2nd Lt. Ryan Elmiger, Nicole Ramirez, Jesus Nunez, Raymond Johnson, Adriana Aquino, Alberto Rivera, German Montes, Donald Morales, Mika Myers, James Jorgenson, Timothy Espinoza, Cheryl Shaw and Rebecca Barrela

• General Lester L. Lyles Award: Kristyn Nivins, 716th Test Squadron

• Captain Roland R. Obenland Engineering Memorial Award: Capt. Nathaniel Raquet, 586th Flight Test Squadron

AEDC-level winners will now compete for the Air Force Test Center-level Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards.

