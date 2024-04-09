Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AEDC-level winners of AFMC Science, Engineering and Technical Management awards announced

    AEDC-level winners of AFMC Science, Engineering and Technical Management awards announced

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Story by Bradley Hicks 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – The Arnold Engineering Development Complex-level winners of the 2023 Air Force Material Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards have been selected.
    Award nomination packages are judged upon three elements: operational impact, innovative improvements and customer focus.
    The AEDC-level award winners, including the categories for which they won, are:
    • Junior Military Scientist/Engineer: 1st Lt. Camden Dammeyer, 716th Test Squadron
    • Mid-Career Military Scientist/Engineer: Maj. Gabrielle Llanos, 704th Test Group Detachment 1
    • Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Jarrett Starbuck, Hypersonic Systems Test Branch
    • Mid-Career Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Scott Williams, 718th Test Squadron
    • Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Patrick O’Connell, 704th Test Group OL-AC
    • Technical Management: Adam Uribe, 586th Flight Test Squadron Detachment 1
    • Technical Management Team Award: Hypersonic Systems Test Branch
    This team consists of: Kirk Butler, Marcus Conner, Michael Lazalier, Lt. Col. James Gresham, Jonathan Katzman, Jordan Conner, Michael Garceau, Daniel Ogg, Maj. Justin Ong, Andrew Miller, Brian Allen, Jared Allen and Michael McGee
    • Engineering Technician: Jonathan Young, 704th Test Group OL-AC
    • Career Achievement: Brian Bowar, 746th Test Squadron
    • Reservist/Individual Mobilization Augmentee: Lt. Col. Jamie Szmodis, 804th Test Group
    • Support: Amanda Schultz, Financial Analysis-OL
    • Outstanding Scientist Team Award: OL-AC Landing Gear Test Facility
    This team consists of: Brian Barlow, Mitchell Sanders, Austin Abraham and Neo Sim
    • General James Ferguson Engineering Award: Priya Patel, 718th Test Squadron
    • General Bernard P. Randolph Engineering Team Award: 746th Test Squadron and 586th Flight Test Squadron Detachment 1
    This team consists of: 2nd Lt. Ryan Elmiger, Nicole Ramirez, Jesus Nunez, Raymond Johnson, Adriana Aquino, Alberto Rivera, German Montes, Donald Morales, Mika Myers, James Jorgenson, Timothy Espinoza, Cheryl Shaw and Rebecca Barrela
    • General Lester L. Lyles Award: Kristyn Nivins, 716th Test Squadron
    • Captain Roland R. Obenland Engineering Memorial Award: Capt. Nathaniel Raquet, 586th Flight Test Squadron
    AEDC-level winners will now compete for the Air Force Test Center-level Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards.

