NAVFAC Atlantic Awards $240 Million Contract for Environmental Remediation Services

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic has announced the award of a significant contract totaling $240,000,000 for comprehensive environmental remediation services. The contract recipients are a consortium of leading environmental services firms: CAPE-RSI JV LLC of Norcross, Georgia; EA Engineering, Science, and Technology, Inc., PBC of Hunt Valley, Maryland; HGL-APTIM Technologies JV LLC of Reston, Virginia; and Sevenson-USA Environmental JV III of Niagara Falls, New York. This cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract underscores the Navy's commitment to addressing environmental contamination across a wide range of sites, primarily at Navy and Marine Corps installations.



The scope of work outlined in the contract includes, but is not limited to, remedial actions at sites contaminated with hazardous substances. These sites range from those listed on the Superfund National Priority List (NPL) to non-NPL sites governed by various environmental regulations including the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), and underground storage tank regulations, among others.



This expansive contract covers NAVFAC Atlantic's area of operations, including states such as Virginia, Florida, New York, and North Carolina, with the work extending to additional locations as required by the government. The initial allocation of $40,000 in fiscal 2024 environmental restoration funds will be obligated at the time of award and is designated to expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The awarded contract has a base period with four option periods, potentially extending its execution through April 2029. The selection process was competitive, with proposals solicited through the government's procurement website, sam.gov, emphasizing the transparent and rigorous criteria met by the chosen firms.



In addition to the minimum contract guarantee of $10,000 to each awardee at the time of the contract award, the combined maximum dollar value, including all option periods, reaches the full sum of $240,000,000. This strategic investment highlights the Navy's proactive approach in managing environmental hazards and reinforces its dedication to sustainable practices and the well-being of communities across the operational areas.



The contract's primary objective is to execute remedial actions efficiently and effectively, ensuring the safety and environmental integrity of Navy and Marine Corps installations and other government agency sites within NAVFAC Atlantic's jurisdiction. By addressing both emergent and less immediate environmental concerns, the initiative represents a comprehensive effort to mitigate contamination and promote environmental stewardship.



NAVAFAC Atlantic, headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, oversees this pivotal contract, marking a critical step forward in the Navy's ongoing environmental restoration efforts.



