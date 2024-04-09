AMC Civic Leaders visit Team Travis

Photo By Senior Airman Alexander Merchak | Air Mobility Command leadership and civic leaders gather for a photo with the 60th Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexander Merchak | Air Mobility Command leadership and civic leaders gather for a photo with the 60th Air Mobility Wing leadership at SPRIING Space during an immersion tour at Travis AFB, California, April 3, 2024. The SPRIING Space is a collaborative workspace environment intended to promote continuing education, career broadening and connection for Travis AFB’s total force spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, brought 21 AMC civic leaders to Travis Air Force Base, California, April 1 – 3, 2024, to engage with the Airmen that support the mobility mission.



Representing their local communities surrounding AMC installations, these civic leaders aimed to connect and integrate with Team Travis Airmen.



The AMC civic leaders took the opportunity to learn about Team Travis at different locations - the 821st Contingency Response Group Global Deployment Readiness Center, David Grant USAF Medical Center and the KC-46 Hangar where Minihan recognized 19 Airmen with various awards during an Operation Allies Refuge medal ceremony.



“The AMC civic leaders are here… it’s important that they hear from you, all the challenges that come with being an Airman,” said Minihan during the OAR ceremony. “They put warm embraces around the Airmen and their communities, and we get to travel around and show them all around the community.”



After the ceremony, civic leaders saw demonstrations including Project Base Oversight of Autonomous Response System, wheel and tire virtual reality simulator and 60th Security Forces Squadron’s “Red Man” defensive tactics presentation.



During lunch at the Monarch Dining Facility, each civic leader was paired up with an Airman to discuss challenges they may encounter while serving in the Air Force.



At the end of the tour, Minihan and the civic leaders initiated the phase 2 opening of SPRIING Space, introducing a second location at the First Street Chapel.