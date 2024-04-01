5-4 Air Defense Artillery to participate in DEFENDER 2024

Photo By Spc. Andrew Simeri | Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) Strykers assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Andrew Simeri | Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) Strykers assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Ansbach, Germany prepare to convoy to Saber Strike 24 on April 8, 2024. Charlie Battery soldiers can be observed performing fueling operations, loading essential equipment, and briefing NATO partners on their equipment. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Andrew Simeri) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany — Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, is set to participate in DEFENDER 24's Exercise Saber Strike in Poland.



Scheduled to occur April 8 - 30, 2024, Bravo Battery will provide six Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) Strykers and over 40 Soldiers to support U.S. Army and NATO forces with short-range air defense during live-fire exercises as part of DEFENDER 24's Exercise Saber Strike in Poland.



Saber Strike is one of three sub-exercises that comprise DEFENDER 24. During the exercise, 5-4 Air Defense Artillery will participate in convoy operations, a combined arms live-fire exercise supporting elements of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and a fire support coordination exercise alongside Romanian air defense.



"This will be the first time in U.S. Army history that the M-SHORAD platform is truly integrated into a maneuver unit during a large-scale exercise, so we have been meticulously planning this exercise with 2nd Cavalry Regiment and NATO Allies since September 2023," said U.S. Army Capt. Paul Zavislak, Bravo Battery 5-4 commander. "Soldiers will get firsthand experience integrating short-range air defense with both U.S. and NATO forces."



The unit, part of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, was the first in the U.S. Army to field and test the M-SHORAD systems in 2022. The M-SHORAD is the U.S. Army's newest and most advanced short-range air defense platform and provides short-range air defense to protect forces against fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aerial system threats.



"To be able to engage exercise targets with live rounds and maneuver downrange while protecting U.S. and NATO forces in the M-SHORAD will be an amazing experience," Zavislak said.



This exercise is a milestone in integrating air and missile defense alongside U.S. Forces and Allies and partners.



