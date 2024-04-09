Chief of Naval Personnel Highlights Workforce Modernization at Sea-Air-Space

Navy League of the United States Hosts Sea-Air-Space Expo 2024



By MC2 Zachary Bender



NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - The third day of the 2024 Sea-Air-Space (SAS) Exposition hosted by the Navy League of the United States wrapped up today, bringing the event to a close. The event brought together defense industrial base, private-sector U.S. companies and key military decision-makers for an innovative, educational and professional maritime-based expo at the Gaylord National Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland, April 9, 2024.



Day three of the 59th SAS exhibition kicked off with the “A Wholistic Approach To Commercial Maritime National Security” panel, sat by Vice Admiral Peter Gautier and Vice Admiral (Ret.) Joanna Nunan, along with other respected panelists. The admirals spoke about the critical importance of keeping sea lanes open in a world where 70% of all commerce in the United States is shipped by sea.



On the main stage, Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, Vice Admiral Daniel Cheever, and Rear Admiral Doug Small, along with other esteemed panelists spoke during the “Leveraging Unmanned and Counter-Unmanned Systems for Tomorrow's Conflict” about the importance of advancing in unmanned and counter unmanned technology. The Admirals emphasized how vital it is to close the gap between the level of sophistication in America’s technology compared to adversaries.



A highlight of the event was the Workforce Modernization and Retention panel. Vice Admiral Rick Cheeseman discussed the Navy’s part in accomplishing this goal. The panelists talked about the importance of remaining a lethal fighting force across the globe while striving to maintain the readiness of Sailors on a personal level.



Leaders throughout the event have touched on recruiting both across the sea services and industry. Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, Chief of Naval Personnel told attendees, "Our goal is to attract the nation's most talented individuals and develop them into great People, Leaders, and Teams. We understand that our new recruits seek a sense of purpose in their work and require dedicated mentors who care about their personal and professional growth. The Navy is the perfect team to provide an environment where trust, respect, connectedness, and inclusion are valued."



Representatives of the U.S. Navy continued to discuss important topics of conversation and challenges that face the fleet today. Through panels on Additive Manufacturing, Empowering Naval Combat and Readiness, and Energizing the Marine Corps Industrial Base through Innovation, Navy and Marine Commanders joined civilian leaders and trailblazers in warfighting technology and economic innovation to tackle these issues.



The SAS Expo concluded today, April 10th. Military and civilian attendees alike enjoyed the opportunity for networking, guided tours, professional development and keynote speakers at session panels on several significant topics of technology, policy education and sea service support.

