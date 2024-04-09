NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Bataan Amphibious Ready Group Deployment

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) returned home to Norfolk last month after an eight-month deployment. From the months leading up to the deployment to pulling back into homeport, the ships’ supply departments knew they could count on the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center to help them anywhere in the world.

According to Team One Logistics Supervisor Thad Berry, the LSC team began their work more than a month before the ships got underway.

“We had to make sure that they were a hot ship for receiving their material, to make sure that they are prepared to get underway without any delays,” he added. “We prepare every ship for deployment the same way with a checklist and a walk through with the (supply department) leadership a month before departure.”

The Bataan ARG included USS Bataan (LHD 5), USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19).

He explained that during the deployment, the LSC helped coordinate the delivery of 136 casualty report (CASREP) items, four engines and four pallets of open purchase items, and much more to the ship. -The team was challenged with a change of delivery terminals but worked with various outside entities to ensure their prompt delivery.

Berry went on to say that the LSC team works with several entities; the ships, their beach detachments, Military Sealift Command, Defense Logistics Agency and others to ensure the flow of supplies to the ships while they’re underway.

“I am very proud of my team and our mission partners to make sure that the ship had a smooth transition on their departure, their deployment and their return,” said Berry.

