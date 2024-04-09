Galleys provide healthier options for sailors with Go for Green program

Galleys across the Navy follow strict guidelines to ensure sailors have access to nutritious food options through the Go for Green program; a DoD-wide initiative designed to help service members easily identify healthier food options.



The Go for Green program was implemented across all services in 2016. It requires foods in dining facilities are color-coded green, yellow, or red to help sailors choose foods that contribute to a well-balanced diet and wellness.



It operates similar to a stop light. Green stands for healthier nutrient-rich foods, yellow represents moderately healthy options, and red stands for food options that should be limited or avoided.



“The program was initially started to promote better eating habits in the Navy,” Culinary Specialist First Class Phillip Harrison said. “One of the ways this program works is that it starts right at the doorway. When a sailor comes into the galley, they see the color-coded menu items that help them gauge nutritional value.”



According to Chief Warrant Officer Larry Lovell, food service officer for Naval Station Norfolk’s galley, the galley consistently looks for opportunities to combine food that actually tastes good with healthier options that sailors will enjoy. For example, adding vegetables to a meal that doesn’t include them traditionally.



“We offer a whole variety of fresh food to adapt to what our sailors are looking for. I tell my production chief that if there’s an opportunity to turn something marked red to yellow, or yellow to green, take it.”



According to Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Walker, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic’s regional food service officer, all menu items must comply with the Go for Green program.



“We do not fry food in the Navy. If anything, it is oven fried in our convection ovens,” Walker said. “All of our menu items are vetted by dietitians so that we are sure that we are providing nutrient-heavy food options to our sailors.”



Walker says that the galley is not only pushing to provide better food options but to also support sailors’ specific needs.



“All Sailors are warfighters. They’re going to require different levels of nutrition to support their mission. This program makes it easier for our sailors to know what is considered a high-performing food, and what things they should avoid or limit.”



Just because everything has to adhere to the Go for Green program’s standards, it doesn’t mean healthy is boring. Quality, Harrison says, isn’t overlooked.



“We try and think of the masses when we plan our menu items,” Harrison said. “There are always bigger and better things coming from the galley.”



According Lovell the galley team is hungry to provide healthy and good food to sailors. “Our team here is hungry to provide a good product, and they prove it every day.” Lovell said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 12:21 Story ID: 468243 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Galleys provide healthier options for sailors with Go for Green program, by Katie Hewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.