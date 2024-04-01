Czechia Chief of Defense visit underscores multinational readiness, cooperation

Photo By Patrick Loch | U.S. European Command Deputy Commander U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham hosted...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Loch | U.S. European Command Deputy Commander U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham hosted Chief of Defense of the Czech Republic Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Karel Řehka in Stuttgart on April 10, 2024, to reaffirm the two Allies’ commitment to NATO and European security. (Photo by: Frederick Wheeler) see less | View Image Page

U.S. European Command Deputy Commander U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham hosted Chief of Defense of the Czech Republic Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Karel Řehka in Stuttgart on April 10, 2024, to reaffirm the two Allies’ commitment to NATO and European security.



“Security cooperation in Europe works because of Allies like the Czech Republic and leaders like General Řehka,” Basham said. “The Czech Republic’s work to support Ukraine, strengthen deterrence on the eastern flank, and undergo military modernization enhances overall readiness and resolve to assure Euro-Atlantic peace.”



Discussions among USEUCOM representatives and the Czech Republic delegation focused on ways to strengthen an already-robust security cooperation relationship; continued collaboration for the execution of multinational exercises including Steadfast Defender and continued support for Ukraine.



“In a world with evolving threats, it is crucial that we remain flexible and adaptable in our approach to defense,” Řehka said. “By working closely with our Allies and partners, we can share knowledge and resources and develop effective strategies. It is especially important that we stand together and show unity in our commitment to defending our shared values and interests."



The Czech Republic's agreement to procure 24 fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets is the most recent example of military modernization efforts that will enhance the ability of Allies and partners to operate as one. Further modernization efforts by the Czech military include upgrades to its rotary-wing fleet.



On April 4, USEUCOM and the Czech Republic collaborated on a Bomber Task Force mission in which fighter jets from the Czech Republic flew alongside U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, underscoring the collective unity of the Alliance and its commitment to maintain peace in the region.



Elements of the Virginia and West Virginia National Guard will conduct live-fire explosives and small-arms training alongside Czech Republic Armed Forces in the Czech Republic in May as part of Immediate Response, which is under the DEFENDER, Large Scale Global Exercise 24 and Steadfast Defender umbrella exercises.