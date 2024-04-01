NGMTC Hosts 2024 WPW/AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships

Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Craig Rowell, a horizontal construction engineer...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Craig Rowell, a horizontal construction engineer with the 152nd Engineer Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion, fires downrange during the 52nd Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championship, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, on Camp Robinson, AR, May 1, 2023. Rowell is one of four soldiers from the New York National Guard representing their state at the competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio) see less | View Image Page

Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Ar. - The National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) will conduct the 2024 WPW/AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas to test the skills of service members from all over the world from April 22 – May 4, 2024.



Service members will execute combat marksmanship tasks during the 53rd annual Winston P. Wilson (WPW) Rifle and Pistol Championship. Concurrently, the 33rd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) will be held for international and interservice competitors. These championships offer service members from Active Duty, National Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Foreign Allies the opportunity to test combat skills and weapon systems in a battle-focused environment.



This year’s match attracts competitors from all 54 states and territories, and allies from as far away as the Netherlands. Throughout the week, there will be 14 marksmanship events, three weapon-systems utilized, and each marksman will fire more than 600 rounds during the match.



MEDIA ATTENDANCE: Media who wish to attend, please call the NGMTC PAO at 501-212-4565 or send an email to janice.i.rintz.mil@army.mil to arrange for coordination/escort onto Robinson Maneuver Training Center (RMTC).



About Us: Established in 1968, the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) is the National Guard Home of Marksmanship. NGMTC is the National Guard Bureau’s center for managing marksmanship training courses and competitive marksmanship programs with the intent to advance small arms lethality, demonstrate National Guard marksmanship capability, and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. NGMTC serves all 54 states and territories, and is located at Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. NGMTC is the headquarters for the “All Guard” competitive shooting teams: service rifle, service pistol, multi-gun, and international combat teams. The NGMTC is also home to the annual Winston P. Wilson National Championships, where guardsmen may earn the NGB Chief’s 50 Marksmanship Badge. For more information call 501-212-4565. Find us on www.facebook.com/NGMTC, www.instagram.com/ngmtc.