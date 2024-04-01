NAVFAC EURAFCENT Awards $5.2M Utilities Contract for CLDJ

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central awarded a $5,202,840 utilities contract April 4 to Office National de l'Eau et de l'Assainissement de Djibouti (ONEAD) for well water services at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ).



This contract marks the culmination of a substantial endeavor aimed at fulfilling the diplomatic agreement between the Government of Djibouti and the U.S. Government to provide well water to supply all of the potable water needs for CLDJ.



“We used our acquisition expertise to help provide critical infrastructure support to CLDJ for them to maintain and sustain its infrastructure and to bring the installation into compliance with the newly amended Internation Agreement with the Rupublic of Djibouti,” Andrew Harris, Chief of the Contracting Office, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central, said. “Awarding this contract was a great example of a team effort to accomplish a highly visable event not only for NAVFAC EURAFCENT, but for Department of Defense and Department of State.”



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets, and 38 local tenant commands.



The contract was awarded on a sole-source basis to ONEAD, the Djiboutian Government entity responsible for providing water and sewer services throughout the country.



The 10-year performance period runs from April 4, 2024, to April 3, 2034. No funds were obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.



To see current fiscal year and future workload projections, visit: https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/Workload-Projections/



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.

