Kunsan AB maintenance professionals recognized

Col. Bradley Altman, 8th Maintenance Group commander and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Bradbury, 8th MXG senior enlisted leader, recognized 34 Airmen who exemplified leadership, excellence, training expertise, professionalism and the ‘Fight Tonight’ ethos during the 8th MXG Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony April 5.



Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez award - recognizing outstanding leadership and performance in aircraft, munitions and missile maintenance

-Aircraft Maintenance Technician: Senior Airman Brandon Honicker, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron

-Aircraft Maintenance Technician Supervisor: Staff Sgt. Andrew Bowman, 80th FGS

-Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor: Senior Master Sgt. Steven Martin, 8th Maintenance Squadron

-Aircraft Maintenance Company Grade Officer: Capt. Susan McLeod, 35th FGS

-Aircraft Maintenance Field Grade Officer: Maj. Keith Deering 80th FGS

-Munitions & Missile Maintenance Technician: Airman 1st Class Peyton Swindle, 80th FGS

-Munitions & Missile Maintenance Technician Supervisor: Tech. Sgt. Abriel Cagle-Orozco, 8th MXS

-Munitions & Missile Maintenance Supervisor: Master Sgt. Warren Calp, 8th MXS



8th MXG’s 2023 Maintenance Training Professional of the Year award

-Staff Sgt. Jayvion Mahone, 8th MXS



8th MXG’s 2023 Crew Chief of the Year award

-Staff Sgt. Michael Batchelor, 35th FGS



8th MXG’s Outstanding Munitions Professional of the Year award

-Munitions & Missile Systems Technician: Senior Airman Maxine Labons, 8th MXS

-Munitions & Missile Systems Supervisor: Tech. Sgt. Lindsay Von Tress, 8th MXS

-Munitions & Missile Systems Manager: Master Sgt. Erik Thueme, 8th MXS



8th MXG’s Outstanding Armament Professional of the Year award

-Armament Technician: Senior Airman Giovanni Garcia, 8th MXS

-Armament Supervisor: Staff Sgt. Stephen Plybon, 8th MXS

-Armament Manager: Master Sgt. John Heaton, 8th MXS



8th MXG’s Weapons Load Crew of the Year

-80th FGS Crush Crew 3: Staff Sgt. Andreu Brailey, Senior Airman Shawn Edles and Airman 1st Class John Lapille







8th MXG’s Maintenance Support Professional of the Year

-Senior Airman Jose Fonseca, 8th MXS

-Tech. Sgt. Derrick Treece, 80th FGS

-Master Sgt. Edward Abney, 8th MXS

-1st Lt. Erinne Curtin, 8th MXS



8th MXG’s Maintenance Management Support Professional of the Year

-Senior Airman Colby Lonon, 8th MXG

-Staff Sgt. La’Justice Bonds, 8th MXG

-Master Sgt. Mark Zajac, 8th MXG



8th MXG’s Maintenance Professional of the Year

-Senior Airman Zachery Ponciano, 35th FGS

-Staff Sgt. Stephen Plybon, 8th MXG

-Master Sgt. Frank Barrett, 80th FGS

-Capt. Zoe Barnette, 8th MXS



8th MXG Superior Performers of the Year

-Senior Airman Markayla Platt, 8th MXS

-Tech. Sgt. Channon Green, 35th FGS

-Master Sgt. Dustin Dunleavy, 8th MXS

-Capt. Susan McLeod, 35th FGS



8th MXG’s First Sergeant of the Year

-Master Sgt. Richard Hammet, 35th FGS



Team of the Year

-35th FGS Production Section



8th MXG’s Squadron of the Year:

-35th FGS

