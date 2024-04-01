FEAD Rota Awards $9.45M Repair Project at NAVSTA Rota, Spain

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Nathan Carpenter | Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, tours fuel...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Nathan Carpenter | Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, tours fuel facilities at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota with leaders from NAVSTA Rota and Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Rota, Apr 4, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Rota, Spain awarded a $9,454,560 firm-fixed price task order, April 8, to Sociedad Española De Montajes Industriales for the repair of a 2,400V Electrical System at the fuel farm aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain.



The task order contains two un-exercised options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative face value to $9,605,820.



The task order was competed on the Rota Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC), and a total of four proposals were received.



“MACC’s serve to pre-qualify a pool of contractors based on their performance, experience, capability, and safety standards,” Bill Hepler, contract specialist, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central FEAD Rota, said. “Subsequently, task orders can be issued to these contractors for projects aligning with the MACC criteria to streamline processes, ultimately saving both the command and government valuable time and resources."



The task order entails comprehensive repairs to upgrade the existing 2,400V electrical distribution system responsible for powering the fuel storage tanks at the NAVSTA Rota fuel farm. The scope of work includes replacing the current 12.47kV/2,400V substation and key elements of the 2,400V power distribution system to enhance its reliability. Additionally, a dedicated emergency backup power source will be installed to ensure uninterrupted operation of this vital infrastructure.



The work is anticipated to be completed in January 2028. Defense Working Capital Funds (no year) were obligated on the award.



The MACC was awarded to five European firms on May 31, 2019, and the ordering period is set to expire on May 30, 2024.



To see current fiscal year and future workload projections, visit: https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/Workload-Projections/.



