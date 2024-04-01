FEAD Rota Awards $9.45M Repair Project at NAVSTA Rota, Spain

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.09.2024

    Story by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Rota, Spain awarded a $9,454,560 firm-fixed price task order, April 8, to Sociedad Española De Montajes Industriales for the repair of a 2,400V Electrical System at the fuel farm aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain.

    The task order contains two un-exercised options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative face value to $9,605,820.

    The task order was competed on the Rota Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC), and a total of four proposals were received.

    “MACC’s serve to pre-qualify a pool of contractors based on their performance, experience, capability, and safety standards,” Bill Hepler, contract specialist, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central FEAD Rota, said. “Subsequently, task orders can be issued to these contractors for projects aligning with the MACC criteria to streamline processes, ultimately saving both the command and government valuable time and resources."

    The task order entails comprehensive repairs to upgrade the existing 2,400V electrical distribution system responsible for powering the fuel storage tanks at the NAVSTA Rota fuel farm. The scope of work includes replacing the current 12.47kV/2,400V substation and key elements of the 2,400V power distribution system to enhance its reliability. Additionally, a dedicated emergency backup power source will be installed to ensure uninterrupted operation of this vital infrastructure.

    The work is anticipated to be completed in January 2028. Defense Working Capital Funds (no year) were obligated on the award.

    The MACC was awarded to five European firms on May 31, 2019, and the ordering period is set to expire on May 30, 2024.

    To see current fiscal year and future workload projections, visit: https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/Workload-Projections/.

    About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central
    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
