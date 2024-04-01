Empowering Education: AFP, U.S Chaplains Gift Dingalan Elementary School Classroom Tech

Photo By Cpl. Trent A. Henry | Philippine and U.S. service members, students of Butas na Bato Elementary School, and...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Trent A. Henry | Philippine and U.S. service members, students of Butas na Bato Elementary School, and members of the community pose for a photo behind donated school supplies after a ‘Bundles of Joy’ event held before the conduct of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Butas na Bato Elementary School in Dingalan, Aurora, Philippines, April 6, 2024. The ‘Bundle of Joy’ delivery consisted of televisions, printers, and school supplies to improve the learning environment for students, staff, and faculty of Butas na Bato Elementary School. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry) see less | View Image Page

In a display of commitment to education and community advancement, Philippine and U.S. Chaplains with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force led an interfaith prayer service at Butas na Bato Elementary School on April 6, 2024, to deliver a "bundle of joy" to students as part of a pre-Balikatan 24 Exercise activity.



The "bundle of joy" delivered consisted of three 55-inch TVs, four laptops, two printers, and other classroom materials aimed to enhance the students’ learning experience and increase digital literacy, empowering a generation of learners prepared for the future.



"This will make a significant impact on our students and educators," said Mary Grace Pineda, head teacher of Butas na Bato Elementary School. "Now we can continue to provide quality education."



Butas na Bato Elementary School, home to 135 students, serves a community where many parents work in various labor-intensive professions such as fishing, carpentry, and fruit picking. Mary Grace Pineda, having taught here for 12 years, has witnessed former students returning as parents themselves.



"The long term goal is to eradicate illiteracy and prevent early pregnancy," Pineda said. "It's a matter of teaching parents to value education, and engage with their children in activities and other endeavors."



The event also saw participation from barangay council members and religious leaders, emphasizing the collaborative efforts between the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force and local community leaders.



"This is a reminder of the remarkable outcomes that can be achieved when we come together," said Philippine Army Maj. Marlo Lacsaram, Command Chaplain of AFP Special Operations Command.



Echoing this sentiment, U.S. Navy Lt. Mark Weather, Chaplain with the Combined-Joint Civil Military Operations Task Force, said, “Today, I was reminded that faith and spirituality cross all boundaries of language, culture, and nationality.”



Recognizing the educational challenges faced by Butas na Bato Elementary School, Pineda emphasized the significance of the donated technology, particularly in teaching science.



"We can show our students videos of how the heart functions," Pineda said. "It's better than just talking. Now they can fully see their heart."



This bundle of joy was delivered as the first of five schools during Balikatan 24’s humanitarian civic assistance missions. Balikatan 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.