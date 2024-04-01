1st Marine Division deploys to Philippines for Marine Exercise 2024

Marines from the Philippine Marine Corps and the U.S. Marine Corps will conduct the second iteration of the Philippine Marine Exercise from April 8-19, 2024, at Camp Iranun, Mindanao, Philippines.



MAREX PHL is a bilateral exercise led by the Philippine Marine Corps intended to promote military interoperability and maritime domain awareness capabilities, strengthen relationships and expand military capabilities among participating forces.



In 2022, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit participated in the inaugural iteration of MAREX PHL. This year, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, will participate in the combined field training exercise with the Philippine Marine Corps focusing on maritime security operations, amphibious assault operations, counterterrorism, and special operations to include air and surface force insertion.



During this year’s MAREX PHL approximately 40 U.S. Marines and 350 Filipino Marines will train together to enhance coastal defense, combined fires, amphibious assault operations, and small unmanned aerial system combined capabilities. Participants will also conduct cultural exchanges and community relations days to include a visit to the Siddique Elementary School in Barira, Mindanao, and subject matter expert exchanges to further our combined commitment to global security and regional cooperation.



“We must continue to conduct relevant trainings that will improve our individual and collective capabilities. MAREX is joined by our foreign counterpart and our major ally, the United States Marine Corps, that has long been training with us and sharing with us the duty to preserve regional peace and security,” said Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Ariel R. Caculitan, 33rd Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps.



MAREX PHL 24 is one of several I Marine Expeditionary Force exercises hosted in the Philippines in 2024. This year’s exercise will conclude with platoon-level infantry rehearsals to showcase and further the collective combat capabilities and camaraderie between the Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps.

