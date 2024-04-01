San Diego Native is Navy Warship Sailor of the Quarter

SAN DIEGO – Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Julian Stewart, a San Diego native, was named amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) Sailor of the Quarter, March 1, 2024.

Stewart was selected for outstanding performance of his duties as a personnel specialist.

Stewart graduated from Chula Vista High School in 2009 and went on to study at Southwest University. He joined the Navy in 2020 to support his family and provide stability during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I had my first son when I was in college, and I needed a stable career path. The Navy was a good option,” said Stewart. “I do this all for my family.”

Personnel Specialists manage Sailors’ pay, leave, identification cards, and changes in operational status while providing fiscal management for the ship. Stewart said that training Sailors helps them to manage their finances which enhances the ship’s operational readiness.

“We fix your paperwork as far as name changes and home address changes,” Stewart said. “We also mentor other Sailors on the ship. We have a lot of knowledge in our office. For example, after I earned my enlisted surface warfare qualification, I began mentoring other Sailors who were working on that qualification as well. I told them what to prioritize and helped them study for the test.”

Stewart credited his father-in-law, a retired Master Chief, and his cousin, a retired Senior Chief, for some of his success in the Navy.

“Even before I joined, my father-in-law gave me a lot of guidance,” Stewart said. “He mentored me as I went through the process of joining the Navy, and my cousin is still offering guidance even today.”

Stewart said he was proud to be selected as Tripoli’s Sailor of the Quarter.

“It makes me feel appreciated,” Stewart said. “I’m proud of being recognized for doing the best I can for the ship.”

Captain Gary Harrington, commanding officer of the Tripoli, said that Sailors like Stewart are the reason for the Navy’s continued success.

“I truly believe that the continued success of our Navy, and Tripoli specifically, is due in no small part to the contributions of Sailors like PS2 Stewart,” said Capt. Gary Harrington, commanding officer of the Tripoli. “The Sailors who make up Team Tripoli really are the best the Navy has to offer. We say it all the time, our Navy is nothing without the men and women who serve on the deckplates each and every day.”

Tripoli is an amphibious assault carrier that provides presence and power projection as an integral part of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Maritime Expeditionary Forces. Tripoli also supports Marine Air and Ground Task Force requirements, from small-scale contingency operations and Expeditionary Strike Group operations to forcible entry missions in major theaters of war.

