Daleville Native is Navy Warship Sailor of the Quarter

SAN DIEGO – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Dashawn Moseleypalmer, a Daleville, Alabama native, was named amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) Junior Sailor of the Quarter, March 1, 2024.

Moseleypalmer was selected for outstanding performance of duty and running quality control for aircraft fuel which was vital to Tripoli’s aviation operations during the ship’s first deployment from May-November 2022.

“I specifically work in the quality surveillance lab,” Moseleypalmer said. “I run tests on fuel samples to make sure that the fuel meets standards. If there is sediment and water in the fuel above a certain level, we can’t give it to the aircraft, or it could damage the engines. I run tests on the fuel to make sure it’s up to par.”

Moseleypalmer graduated from Daleville High School in 2019, then joined the Navy shortly after. He said that he was inspired to serve his country because of his parents, who are both retired Soldiers, and his brother, who serves in the Air Force.

“I grew up hearing about all the stuff they did in the military, so I also wanted to be in the military,” Moseleypalmer said. “However, I wanted to be in a different branch.”

Moseleypalmer said he was surprised to be named Tripoli’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter, but was pleased to have the opportunity to be the face of USS Tripoli’s air department, and credited his chain of command for training, mentoring, and believing in him.

“I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m happy about receiving the award,” Moseleypalmer said. “I was happy to represent air department.”

Captain Gary Harrington, commanding officer of the Tripoli, said that the Navy relies on Sailors like Moseleypalmer for continued mission success.

“I truly believe that the continued success of our Navy, and Tripoli specifically, is due in no small part to the contributions of Sailors like ABF3 Moseleypalmer,” Harrington said. “The Sailors who make up Team Tripoli really are the best the Navy has to offer. We say it all the time, our Navy is nothing without the men and women who serve on the deckplates each and every day.”

Tripoli is an amphibious assault carrier that provides presence and power projection as an integral part of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Maritime Expeditionary Forces. Tripoli also supports Marine Air and Ground Task Force requirements, from small-scale contingency operations and Expeditionary Strike Group operations to forcible entry missions in major theaters of war.

