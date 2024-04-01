31st Fighter Wing Unveils Joint Collaboration Center

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy—The 31st Fighter Wing unveiled its first-ever Joint Collaboration Center at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 5, 2024.



The JCC will serve as the designated meeting facility for NATO allies to coordinate strategic programs and mission objectives.



“We’re in this together, both the United States, NATO— and specifically here at Aviano—the United States and Italy,” said Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander.



This center is the first of its kind at Aviano and will enhance interoperability by providing a shared space to pool resources, expertise and intelligence with our allies, ultimately combatting common threats. Both the current and former Chiefs of Staff of the Air Force, as well as the U.S.

Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, have emphasized this concept of “integrated by design,” and at U.S. and Italian Air Forces higher headquarter directive, the 31st FW was able to execute this shared vision in just a few short months.



“The fact that we now have a joint collaboration space here for our forces to come together to plan, coordinate and discuss, in a dedicated workspace, is very critical and has great impact on our operations and how we move forward,” said Clark.



This initiative not only bolsters alliance between partners in the European theater, but also serves as a model for similar collaborations worldwide, promoting stability and deterrence in an increasingly complex global security landscape.



“The JCC is a tangible sign of the strong cooperation ITAF and USAF have here in Aviano. It now represents a unique place we can share to support operations with our Allies, increasing the power of working together,” said ITAF Col. Salvatore La Luce, Aviano Air Base commander.



“Any investment in cooperation aspects of our activity will empower the Alliance and its capability to assure security in the challenging world we live.”

